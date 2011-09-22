(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- We expect Chinese real estate developer Hopson's liquidity and financial strength to further weaken due to its weak sales execution and aggressive debt issuance.

-- We are revising the rating outlook to negative from stable.

-- We are therefore also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Hopson to 'cnBB-' and that on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnB+'.

-- We are also affirming the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hopson and the 'B' issue rating on the notes.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised the rating outlook on China-based real estate developer Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. to negative from stable. In line with this revision, we also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Hopson to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and that on the notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hopson and the 'B' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.

"We revised the outlook to reflect our view that Hopson's liquidity and financial strength are likely to further weaken in 2011-2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu.

"The company's aggressive debt-funded expansion, weak sales execution record, and ongoing corporate governance are among the key credit risks. By the end of June 2011, Hopson's total borrowings had grown by 70% year over year to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 33.4 billion."

Hopson's execution ability is weaker than we expected and substantially lower than peers' with a similar size land bank during the first half of 2011. The company's contract sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.33 billion during this period were weaker than our expectation.

We attribute Hopson's weak sales to its heavy exposure to tier-one cities (such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou) and, increasingly, to high-end projects. Slow progress at collecting sales proceeds further weakened Hopson's liquidity. Policy measures are likely to particularly hit high-end projects in tier-one cities this year.

We expect Hopson's refinancing risks to heighten in the next 12 months. The company has substantial short-term debt as of the end of June 2011. This amount does not include US$350 million in senior unsecured notes maturing in November 2012. In our view, the company's financial management is aggressive and it has not clearly articulated its financial policies.

The ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted) is likely to be more than 6x for full-year 2011, a level higher than most 'B+' rated peers. This is attributable to the large capital expenditure Hopson needs to support its aggressive growth plans, its weak sales execution record, and the uncertain outlook for the property market.

We note that the company's increased borrowings materially outpace its sales growth. We view Hopson's corporate governance as weak, which continues to put pressure on the rating. The company has a significant amount of ongoing related-party transactions. In the past few years, senior management has frequently changed. Further, information disclosure remains limited and untimely.

The rating also reflects risks associated with Hopson's strategy to expand its investment property portfolio in the next two years. In our view, the company is likely to increase its exposure to the capital-intensive and long pay-back nature of the commercial leasing property segment.

"All these risks are tempered by Hopson's established brand name, diverse revenue stream compared with 'B+' peers', its large and low-cost land reserves, and good profit margins," said Ms. Fu. We may lower the rating if:

-- Hopson's liquidity position becomes weak;

-- Contract sales in the second half of 2011 are lower than HK$8 billion;

-- Financial ratios deteriorate, such that EBITDA interest coverage is less than 2x;

-- Cash holdings fall below RMB2 billion; or

-- Investment property strategy or related-party transactions further undermine the liquidity position. We could revise the outlook to stable if Hopson improves the execution of its growth strategy and demonstrates financial discipline. This would result in: (1) improved cash flow and liquidity protection, including a ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted) that is lower than 5x on a sustainable basis; and (2) an adequate liquidity position.