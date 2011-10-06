(The following was released by the rating agency)

Oct. 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'AA+' local currency and 'AA' foreign currency issuer credit ratings on Housing New Zealand Corp. and its subsidiary Housing New Zealand Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending further information and analysis of the changing roles of the government-related entities.

"Currently, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary support of Housing New Zealand as "Almost Certain" reflecting the entity's "integral" link and "critical" role," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Hughes said.

"However, given the government's recent decision to transfer some of the policy development and delivery functions from Housing New Zealand to the Department of Building and Housing, we may no longer consider the role of Housing New Zealand to be "critical".

" The "integral" link is expected to remain unchanged primarily because the government provides Housing New Zealand with revenue support, regular equity injections, term-debt financing, as well as setting performance targets.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch during the next 90 days as we complete our full review on Housing New Zealand and its subsidiary. Any rating action would not likely exceed one notch downward on the foreign currency and two notches on the local currency.