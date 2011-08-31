(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Virgin Islands crude oil refiner HOVENSA LLC has reduced its capacity by 150,000 barrels per day to lower costs and improve efficiency.

-- A combination of poor refining economics, high fuel and operating expenses, and operational challenges has continued to drive negative EBITDA through the second quarter of 2011. We believe that margins may remain weak and EBITDA negative through at least 2013.

-- HOVENSA has significant maintenance and environmental capital spending requirements over the next few years that will likely contribute to negative operating cash flow.

-- HOVENSA's revolver matures in 2011 and 2012. If HOVENSA cannot refinance, we anticipate financial support from both parents will have to increase through at least 2013 to help HOVENSA meet its liquidity requirements.

-- We are lowering the project rating to 'B' from 'BB-' and maintaining a negative outlook.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its debt rating on HOVENSA LLC's $400 million first-lien revolving credit facility due 2011/2012 and its $355.7 million in tax-exempt debt issued by the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority to 'B' from 'BB-'. The outlook remains negative.

The '1' recovery rating, which remains unchanged, indicates that lenders can expect a very high (90%-100%) recovery if a payment default occurs.

HOVENSA is a 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude oil refiner located in St. Croix. It is jointly owned by Hess Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA; B+/Stable/--).

The project has completed a reduction in capacity to 350,000 bpd from 500,000 bpd to improve operational efficiency and reliability, which could in turn increase margins by up to a dollar per barrel. However, we believe HOVENSA's financial profile will continue to be pressured by low margins and negative project cash flows through at least 2013.

"Our expectation assumes a weak refining environment for facilities processing Brent-priced crude, high fuel and operating expenses, and large capital spending requirements," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib.

With negative cash flow and internal liquidity short of requirements, HOVENSA's stand-alone profile is consistent with a low 'B' or high 'CCC' category rating. However, HOVENSA's project rating reflects an expectation of support from its parents over the short term due to its moderately strategic importance.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of negative project cash flow through 2013 due to a weak refining environment and the facility's cost structure, and HOVENSA's reduced liquidity as cash balances have fallen, the revolver matures, and parent support requirements increase. We anticipate that poor market conditions combined with high levels of required capital spending will keep the project's debt service coverage below zero through 2013. HOVENSA benefits from our assumption that the project's parents are likely to assist it with liquidity over the short term. If parent support is scaled back or withdrawn, or turns out to be inadequate due to worse-than-expected refining margins, we could lower the rating. If HOVENSA can weather the current downturn and rebuild its liquidity position to pre-2008 levels, we could revise the negative outlook to stable or raise the rating.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

