NEW YORK, January 18 (Fitch) HOVENSA L.L.C. announced that
it will shut down its refinery operations and expects to tender
for 100% of the outstanding $356 million tax-exempt bonds
maturing in 2021 and 2022 at par value. Fitch rates the bonds
'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch believes the debt may be
retired subsequent to the tender offer, subject to a review of
complete terms and conditions of the tender offer.
If HOVENSA successfully purchases all of the outstanding
bonds, the company will have no outstanding bond or bank
obligations. Bank obligations have been met, as management
reports that it terminated and paid the $400 million credit
revolver, which was due to expire December 2012. Fitch will
assess the need to maintain any debt rating once the tender
transaction closes. Fitch's most recent rating action commentary
BACKGROUND
HOVENSA was formed as a joint venture between subsidiaries
of Hess Corporation (Hess; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB', Stable
Outlook by Fitch) and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA; IDR
'+', Stable Outlook) to own and operate a refinery located in
St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. PDVSA supplies up to 75% of
crude to the project at prices that are largely Brent-linked,
while the remaining crude supplies are mainly sourced through
West African markets. Hess and PDVSA each purchase 50% of the
project's refined products, after any spot sales. Approximately
80% of HOVENSA's products are sold into the U.S. East & Gulf
Coasts, while the remaining 20% is mainly sold into the
Caribbean and U.S. Virgin Islands. The refinery has experienced
increasing financial stress since 2008.
HOVENSA announced on Jan. 18, 2012 that it will shut down
its refinery by the middle of February and will operate it as an
oil storage terminal. HOVENSA cited losses of $1.3 billion in
the last three years that were projected to continue, caused
primarily by weakness in demand for refined petroleum products
amid the global economic slowdown and the addition of new
refining capacity in emerging markets. On or about Jan. 23, 2012
HOVENSA expects to offer to purchase all of the outstanding
approximately $356 million senior secured tax-exempt bonds at
par value. The tender offer for the tax-exempt bonds is expected
to expire on Feb. 17, 2012.