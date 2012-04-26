(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 25 (Fitch) HSBC Bank plc's recent RMB2bn issue marks a
logical step in the bank's aspiration to capitalise on its
significant investments in China, and a natural extension of
HSBC group's dominant market position in Hong Kong where it
leads in underwriting offshore renminbi debt. Fitch rates the
notes 'AA', in line with HSBC Bank plc's Long-Term IDR of
'AA'/Negative.
China's currency controls mean that the supply of offshore
renminbi is limited, especially outside Hong Kong where customer
deposits are around RMB600bn. Therefore Fitch Ratings thinks
that this funding source will have a limited impact on HSBC
group's overall asset and liability profile for the immediate
future, notwithstanding the issue's benchmark size and the fact
that these markets are growing rapidly.
Profit from related activities may, over time, become
notable as the bank stands to gain from its Hong Kong presence.
For example, all payments to holders of this newly issued note
will only be made by transfer to a renminbi bank account
maintained in Hong Kong. The clearing bank for renminbi outside
of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd ('A'/Stable), is also
based in Hong Kong.
More directly related cross-selling revenues should continue
to derive from selling hedging and other products to its global
customer base for whom HSBC underwrites renminbi issuance in
Hong Kong. It is the first time that HSBC Bank plc has raised
benchmark funding in the illiquid Chinese currency, for which
re-deployment opportunities outside of China remain limited and
remittance back into China is significantly restricted. The new
issue opens up another alternative for investors to invest in
the renminbi, which continues its internationalisation.