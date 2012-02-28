(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that has affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings on HSBC Bank Australia Ltd. (HBAU) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook is stable.

As we explained in our Nov. 29 release (see "HSBC And Core Operating Subsidiaries Ratings Lowered On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable") we placed the ratings on HBAU on CreditWatch with negative implications because we wanted more time to assess the group status of this entity in the light of the updated criteria. We have since examined whether this subsidiary should remain regarded as "core" to its ultimate parent, U.K.-incorporated bank holding company HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Stable/A-1), or whether to change its status to "highly strategic".

"Our analysis has confirmed our existing view with respect to many of the characteristics laid out in the criteria for "core" entities", said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nico DeLange. "We consider HSBC to be a highly supportive of its subsidiaries in good times and bad--evidenced, for example, by its support of HSBC Finance (A/Negative/A-1) in 2009 and 2010. HBAU has been part of the group for many years, and we consider it closely linked to the group's reputation, name, and brand."

In Standard & Poor's view, HBAU exhibits a solid track record of profitability, and its business risk appears to be lower than in most of the countries where the group operates. We also see various strong incentives, not least regulatory, for HSBC to maintain a locally-incorporated subsidiary in Australia. Finally, we note that the group's Australian operations appear to be integral to group strategy. One of the illustrations is how HSBC's May 2011 strategy-day presentation noted that Australia passed the "five filters" that the group has used to assess its presence in each market--indeed, the group cited Australia as one of the six priority countries in the Asia-Pacific region in which the group would continue to invest for growth.

"The stable outlook reflects that on HSBC", said Mr. DeLange. "We expect that the ratings on HBAU will move in line with the ratings on its parent. In addition, we could lower the ratings on HBAU if we no longer consider the bank to be "core" to HSBC under our group methodology criteria. This could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance, evidence that its activities are of diminishing strategic importance to the group, or are becoming less operationally connected with the group."