(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison
Whampoa International (12) Limited's hybrid capital notes a
final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are guaranteed by Hutchison
Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable) on a subordinated
basis.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 May
2012.
The agency has also accorded 50% equity credit to the
securities in the evaluation of Hutchison's capital structure
and leverage.
The securities are rated two notches below Hutchison's 'A-'
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with its 'Treatment &
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit
Analysis' criteria. The maximum equity credit is restricted to
50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the language
on replacement intent in the securities' indenture, Fitch does
not consider May 2022, when there will be a 100 basis point
step-up in distribution, as the effective maturity date of the
securities in assessing the equity credit accorded.
Hutchison's IDR reflects the company's geographical and
industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high
cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and access to
diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to derive stable
cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and
properties, and to improve the performance of its retail
division.