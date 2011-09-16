(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2', and its foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The USD2bn hybrid capital notes guaranteed by Hutchison have also been affirmed at 'BBB'.

The affirmations reflect Hutchison's stable cash flow generations from its core business segments such as ports and properties, and the continued improvement of its retail division. The ratings continue to reflect the company's geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity position arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and its solid access to diverse sources of capital.

Hutchison's strong liquidity is supported by cash and liquid balances of HKD104bn and committed undrawn credit limits of HKD3.12bn as at end-June 2011. Only around 15% of its consolidated debt (including debt from non-controlling shareholders) will mature in the next 18 months, while its cash balances at end-June 2011 amounted to over 41% of its total debt outstanding.

The above is, however, offset by Hutchison's track record of acquisitions, heavy capex program and the cash drain from its 3G business which turned EBIT-positive only in 2010. Its financial leverage remains high for its rating level. However, adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR improved to 3.9x in FY10 from 4.5x in 2009, due to continued profit growth. Financial leverage was further reduced by the partial divestment of its mature Hong Kong and southern China ports assets via the listing of Hutchison Ports Holding Trust in March 2011.

The ratings and Stable Outlook factor in a continued deleveraging trend, given the stable performance of most of its operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G business. While Fitch expects deleveraging to continue, any short-term increases in leverage associated with acquisitions should not necessarily lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk profile changes significantly. However, any irreversible increase to leverage and/or a sharp increase in cash drain from the 3G segment may result in negative rating action.

In line with the "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" criteria published on 11 July 2011, Fitch has not assigned any equity credit to the USD2bn perpetual capital securities issued in October 2010.