HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2', and its
foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The USD2bn
hybrid capital notes guaranteed by Hutchison have also been
affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmations reflect Hutchison's stable cash flow
generations from its core business segments such as ports and
properties, and the continued improvement of its retail
division. The ratings continue to reflect the company's
geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity
position arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt
maturity profile and its solid access to diverse sources of
capital.
Hutchison's strong liquidity is supported by cash and liquid
balances of HKD104bn and committed undrawn credit limits of
HKD3.12bn as at end-June 2011. Only around 15% of its
consolidated debt (including debt from non-controlling
shareholders) will mature in the next 18 months, while its cash
balances at end-June 2011 amounted to over 41% of its total debt
outstanding.
The above is, however, offset by Hutchison's track record of
acquisitions, heavy capex program and the cash drain from its 3G
business which turned EBIT-positive only in 2010. Its financial
leverage remains high for its rating level. However, adjusted
debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR improved to 3.9x in FY10 from
4.5x in 2009, due to continued profit growth. Financial leverage
was further reduced by the partial divestment of its mature Hong
Kong and southern China ports assets via the listing of
Hutchison Ports Holding Trust in March 2011.
The ratings and Stable Outlook factor in a continued
deleveraging trend, given the stable performance of most of its
operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G business. While
Fitch expects deleveraging to continue, any short-term increases
in leverage associated with acquisitions should not necessarily
lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk
profile changes significantly. However, any irreversible
increase to leverage and/or a sharp increase in cash drain from
the 3G segment may result in negative rating action.
In line with the "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT
Credit Analysis" criteria published on 11 July 2011, Fitch has
not assigned any equity credit to the USD2bn perpetual capital
securities issued in October 2010.