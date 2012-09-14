(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.

Fitch has also affirmed Hutchison's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-', and the USD2bn and USD1bn hybrid capital notes, guaranteed by Hutchison, at 'BBB'.

The affirmations reflect Hutchison's geographical and industry diversification, high cash balance, a well-spread debt maturity profile and its solid access to diverse sources of capital. The ratings reflect the company's stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and properties, and the continued improvement of its retail division.

Hutchison's strong liquidity profile is supported by cash and liquid balances of HKD116.5bn and committed undrawn credit limits of HKD6.03bn at end-June 2012. Its consolidated cash and liquid balance at 30 June 2012 was sufficient to repay all outstanding debt maturing through to 2014. Over the next 18 months, Hutchison will see around 26% of its consolidated debt (including debt from non-controlling shareholders) mature, and Fitch expects the company to continue to have access to capital markets for its refinancing needs.

Offsetting the strengths are Hutchison's track record of acquisitions, heavy capex and cash drain from its 3G business which turned EBIT-positive only in 2010. Hutchison's adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR remained around 3.9x in 2011and 2010, which Fitch deems appropriate for its ratings given the capital intensive nature of its businesses.

The Stable Outlook factors in a continued deleveraging trend, given the stable performance of most of Hutchison's operations and gradual improvement of its 3G business. Fitch does not expect any short-term increases in leverage associated with acquisitions would necessarily lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk profile weakens significantly.

What would trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-irreversible increase to leverage

-a sharp increase in cash drain from the 3G segment

Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the foreseeable future as Hutch's current leverage is a rating constraint

No equity credit has been assigned to the USD2bn perpetual capital securities issued in October 2010 and 50% equity credit to the USD1bn perpetual capital securities issued in May 2012. This is in line with the agency's criteria for the treatment of corporate hybrids.