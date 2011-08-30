(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The bonds issued under the Hydra II Funding Corp. RMBS
transaction were originally backed by six different pools of
mainly housing loan receivables owned by the former
Hiroshima-Sogo Bank Ltd., the former Life Housing Loan Ltd., the
former GOODLOAN Co. Ltd., the former Aoba Life Insurance Co.
Ltd., and others.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S1
and S3 unsecured bonds, and our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class J
bonds issued under this transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on
classes S1, S3, and J issued under the Hydra II Funding Corp.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction (see
list below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the
performance data contained in the reports that we receive each
month from the trustee.
The transaction was originally backed by six different pools
of loan receivables. With respect to the performance of the
underlying assets of the transaction thus far, we found that the
number of defaults in some of the loan pools has increased
faster than we expected. Nevertheless, we believe that this risk
factor is mitigated because: (1) with regard to loan receivables
with guarantees, the guarantors have fulfilled their guarantee
obligations on defaulted receivables in the past; (2) the base
rates for the transaction's underlying loans and bonds have been
stable; and (3) prepayment rates are moving almost within our
assumed range. We took these factors into consideration when
considering today's rating action.
The bonds issued under the Hydra II Funding transaction were
originally backed by a pool of mainly housing loan receivables
owned by the former Hiroshima-Sogo Bank Ltd. (currently, Momiji
Bank Ltd.), the former Life Housing Loan Ltd. (Sumishin Real
Estate Loan & Finance Ltd.), the former GOODLOAN Co. Ltd. (SBI
Mortgage Co. Ltd.), the former Aoba Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
(Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.), and other financial
institutions. The loan receivables were then transferred to
Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the
class S1 and S3 bonds, and the full payment of interest and
ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date
for the class J bonds.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Hydra II Funding Corp.
JPY97 billion 1st bonds due 2038
Class Rating Initial issue amount
S1 AAA (sf) JPY76 bil.
S3 AAA (sf) JPY7 bil.
J* BBB (sf) JPY5 bil.
*Deferred interest
