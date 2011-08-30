(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The bonds issued under the Hydra II Funding Corp. RMBS transaction were originally backed by six different pools of mainly housing loan receivables owned by the former Hiroshima-Sogo Bank Ltd., the former Life Housing Loan Ltd., the former GOODLOAN Co. Ltd., the former Aoba Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and others.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S1 and S3 unsecured bonds, and our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class J bonds issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on classes S1, S3, and J issued under the Hydra II Funding Corp. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee.

The transaction was originally backed by six different pools of loan receivables. With respect to the performance of the underlying assets of the transaction thus far, we found that the number of defaults in some of the loan pools has increased faster than we expected. Nevertheless, we believe that this risk factor is mitigated because: (1) with regard to loan receivables with guarantees, the guarantors have fulfilled their guarantee obligations on defaulted receivables in the past; (2) the base rates for the transaction's underlying loans and bonds have been stable; and (3) prepayment rates are moving almost within our assumed range. We took these factors into consideration when considering today's rating action.

The bonds issued under the Hydra II Funding transaction were originally backed by a pool of mainly housing loan receivables owned by the former Hiroshima-Sogo Bank Ltd. (currently, Momiji Bank Ltd.), the former Life Housing Loan Ltd. (Sumishin Real Estate Loan & Finance Ltd.), the former GOODLOAN Co. Ltd. (SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd.), the former Aoba Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.), and other financial institutions. The loan receivables were then transferred to Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the class S1 and S3 bonds, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class J bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007

"Risk Analysis For Condominium Investment Loan Securitizations In Japan," published in Japanese on March 25, 2003

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Hydra II Funding Corp.

JPY97 billion 1st bonds due 2038

Class Rating Initial issue amount

S1 AAA (sf) JPY76 bil.

S3 AAA (sf) JPY7 bil.

J* BBB (sf) JPY5 bil.

*Deferred interest

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ .