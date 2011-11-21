(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed HYDRA IV Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The
transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans
originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating action
is as listed below:
JPY34.58bn* bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
* as of 18 November 2011
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available
credit enhancement (CE) level is sufficient to support the
current ratings.
The transaction is backed by five underlying senior
beneficial interests (BIs), each of which is supported by
subordination and ultimately backed by their respective mortgage
loan pools. The CE level of each senior BIs has continued to
grow, and all are considered by Fitch to provide strong
protection against future deterioration in performance.
The underlying assets of the transaction include residential
mortgage loan pools with relatively high exposure to Fukushima
Prefecture, one of the regions affected by the
earthquakes/tsunamis in March 2011. Although small increases in
delinquent loans were observed after March 2011 in two of the
underlying pools, they turned out to be temporary. In both
cases, Fitch believes, based on the periodical reporting, that
the trustee sold them to the originator, in line with provisions
in the transaction documents. Due to significant CE levels, the
transaction is expected to withstand further potential stresses.
The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan
pools are Momiji Bank, Ltd., The Gifu Bank, Ltd., The Daito
Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd.