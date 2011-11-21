(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA IV Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating action is as listed below:

JPY34.58bn* bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

* as of 18 November 2011

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement (CE) level is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The transaction is backed by five underlying senior beneficial interests (BIs), each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately backed by their respective mortgage loan pools. The CE level of each senior BIs has continued to grow, and all are considered by Fitch to provide strong protection against future deterioration in performance.

The underlying assets of the transaction include residential mortgage loan pools with relatively high exposure to Fukushima Prefecture, one of the regions affected by the earthquakes/tsunamis in March 2011. Although small increases in delinquent loans were observed after March 2011 in two of the underlying pools, they turned out to be temporary. In both cases, Fitch believes, based on the periodical reporting, that the trustee sold them to the originator, in line with provisions in the transaction documents. Due to significant CE levels, the transaction is expected to withstand further potential stresses.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan pools are Momiji Bank, Ltd., The Gifu Bank, Ltd., The Daito Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd.