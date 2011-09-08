(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The rated senior bonds issued by Hydra V Funding and the rated subordinated beneficial interests issued under the same transaction are ultimately backed by pools of mortgage loan receivables originated by Bank of The Ryukyus Ltd., The Tottori Bank Ltd., Fukushima Bank Ltd., SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd., Shinsei Property Finance Co. Ltd., and Toyota Finance Corp.

-- The performance of the collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions. Also, with respect to the underlying trusts with a senior/subordinate structure, credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the senior trust certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior bonds issued by Hydra V Funding and our 'AAAp (sf) NRi' rating on the subordinated beneficial interests issued under the transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S1 and S2 unsecured senior bonds issued by Hydra V Funding Corp. and its 'AAAp (sf) NRi' rating on the subordinated beneficial interests issued under the same transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and trustee. Through this review, we confirmed that: (1) the performance of the mortgage loan receivables that back the underlying beneficial interests is in line with our initial assumptions; (2) with respect to the underlying trusts with a senior/subordinate structure, credit enhancement levels for the underlying beneficial interests have risen gradually, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the underlying senior beneficial interests; and (3) transaction maintenance costs are in line with our assumptions. Accordingly, we affirmed our ratings on the class S1 and S2 senior bonds issued by Hydra V Funding and the subordinated beneficial interests issued under the same transaction.

Under the Hydra V Funding transaction, pools of mortgage loan receivables originated by Bank of The Ryukyus Ltd., The Tottori Bank Ltd., Fukushima Bank Ltd., SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd., Shinsei Property Finance Co. Ltd., and Toyota Finance Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) were entrusted with Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Shinsei Trust & Banking then established six trusts (the underlying trusts) and issued six different beneficial interests (the underlying beneficial interests) from the underlying trusts. The underlying beneficial interests were then entrusted with Hydra V Trust, another trust created with Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). Sumitomo Trust & Banking, acting as the Hydra V trustee, then issued the senior beneficial interests and subordinated beneficial interests. The senior beneficial interests back the rated bonds issued by Hydra V Funding.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2045 for the class S1and S2 senior bonds, as well as the full repayment of principal equivalent to the initial issuance amount of the subordinated beneficial interests by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the subordinated beneficial interests.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Hydra V Funding Corp.

JPY83.7 billion Unsecured Bonds Due July 2045

Class Rating Initial issue amount

S1 AAA (sf) JPY70.3 billion

S2 AAA (sf) JPY13.4 billion

Hydra V Subordinated Beneficial Interests (Approx.) JPY367 million Hydra V Subordinated Beneficial Interests Due July 2045

Rating

Subordinated beneficial interests AAAp (sf) NRi