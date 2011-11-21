(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed HYDRA V Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The
transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans
originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions
are as listed below:
JPY20.37bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
JPY5.16bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
* as of 18 November 2011
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the current
ratings.
Of six underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their
respective mortgage loan pools, five are senior BIs supported by
subordination. The CE level of each senior BIs has continued to
grow and all are considered by Fitch to be well protected
against future performance deterioration. Also, as per
transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra V Trust is
available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust,
providing additional support to the bonds.
The underlying assets of the transaction include a
residential mortgage loan pool with relatively high exposure to
Fukushima Prefecture, one of the regions affected by the
earthquakes/tsunamis in March 2011. Although small increases in
delinquent loans were observed after March 2011 in the pool,
they turned out to be temporary. Fitch believes, based on the
periodical reporting, that the trustee sold them to the
originator, in line with provisions in the transaction
documents. Due to the significant CE level, the transaction is
expected to withstand the potential stresses.
The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan
pools are THE TOTTORI BANK, LTD., The Fukushima Bank, Ltd., Bank
of The Ryukyus, Ltd., SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd., Toyota Finance
Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co., Ltd.