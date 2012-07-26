(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
it expects SK Hynix Inc.'s (Hynix, 'BB'/Stable) profitability to
continue following a successful EBIT turnaround in Q212.
However, Fitch believes that margin recovery in H212 will be
limited as the operating environment remains tough.
"After three consecutive quarters of operating losses, Hynix
has finally returned to profitability mainly due to cost
reduction and dynamic random access memory price increases since
February 2012 following Elpida Inc.'s filing for bankruptcy
protection," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia
Pacific Telecom, Media, and Technology team.
"However, Fitch does not foresee any significant improvement
in the industry cycle due to a weak economic environment and
prevalent over-supply in both the DRAM and NAND markets," added
Mr. Lim.
The commodity DRAM market is unlikely to show a meaningful
recovery in the short term due to weak growth in personal
computer sales. In addition, the price of DRAM fell again in
July 2012 despite chip makers' conservative capacity expansion
and industry consolidation. Prices of higher-margin mobile DRAM
also continue to fall as suppliers have aggressively increased
output.
Hynix's NAND business, which accounted for 22% of total
revenue in Q212, also suffered; prices fell 19% in Q212 due to
substantial over-supply in the market. Fitch notes Toshiba
Corporation's ('BBB-'/Stable) plan to reduce output by 30% will
help improve the supply/demand balance in H212. However, this
also indicates that the NAND business is likely to remain
suppressed in the short term amid the subdued global economy.
Fitch forecasts Hynix's financial profile will remain
commensurate with the current rating despite the unfavourable
industry conditions. This is because the company's cost
structure will continue to improve due to manufacturing process
improvements, helping to mitigate weak demand. In addition, its
high cash balance of KRW3trn at end-Q212 and forecast cash flow
from operations (CFO) of over KRW3trn should comfortably cover
its annual capex plan of KRW4.2trn in 2012. Therefore, the
company's funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage
should remain below 2x over the next 12-18 months.
Fitch will consider a negative rating action if FFO adjusted
leverage increases above 3x (2011: 1.7x) or if EBIT margin
(2011: 3.1%) weakens on a sustained basis. In addition, any
indication of weakening ties between parent SK Telecom (SKT,
'A-'/Stable) and Hynix may also result in a negative rating
action, as Hynix's ratings currently factor in a notch of
implied support from SKT. Conversely, Fitch will consider a
positive rating action if Hynix's FFO-adjusted leverage remains
below 2x, and/or if EBIT margin rises above 6% with positive
free cash flow generation on a sustained basis.
Hynix recorded 10% revenue growth q-o-q to KRW2.63trn in
Q212. The company's EBIT improved to KRW23bn (0.9% margin) from
a loss of KRW260bn (-11% margin) during the same period.