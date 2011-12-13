(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Hypermarcas' performance in 2011 has been significantly weaker than we had previously expected.

-- We revised the outlook on the company to negative from stable and affirmed the 'BB-' long-term global-scale corporate credit rating. We lowered our long-term national-scale corporate credit rating to 'brA-' from 'brA+'. The outlook on the national-scale long-term rating is negative.

-- Global-scale rating stability depends on Hypermarcas' commitment to return its credit metrics in line with its current rating, such as total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.5x and funds from operations to debt of about 20%, as indicated in our previous releases.

SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Brazil-based consumer products company Hypermarcas S.A. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' global-scale ratings on the company. We also lowered our long-term national-scale corporate credit rating to 'brA-' from 'brA+'. The outlook on this rating is negative.

"The change in outlook indicates that we could downgrade Hypermarcas if its liquidity weakens or cash generation does not improve during the first half of 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Debora Confortini. The company's operating and financial performance over the past few quarters has been weak, and we believe the company's margin will remain under pressure until the inventory in the distribution chain decreases, which is expected by the beginning of 2012. Hypermarcas has taken several steps to adjust its distribution strategy, especially in the pharmaceutical segment (over-the-counter and prescription drugs), and is trying to rebalance its product portfolio by divesting weaker-margin businesses. The global-scale rating affirmation reflects the company's use of asset sale proceeds--R$445 million--to lower debt levels, its more prudent working capital management, and our expectation that margins should improve in 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008