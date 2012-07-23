(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the Hyundai
Auto Receivables Trust 2009-A, as follows:
--Class A-3 notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4 notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings are based on available credit enhancement and
loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform
within Fitch's expectations. In addition, under the credit
enhancement structure, the securities are able to withstand
stress scenarios consistent with the current ratings and make
full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the
documents.
The ratings reflect the quality of Hyundai Motor Finance
Company's (HMFC) retail auto loan originations, the strength of
its servicing capabilities provided by Hyundai Capital America,
and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.