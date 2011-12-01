(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to
proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hyundai Capital
America (HCA; not rated), which is 94% owned by Hyundai Motor
America (not rated), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor
Co. (HMC; BBB/Positive/--). HMC has guaranteed the notes. Our
equalization of the rating on the notes with the rating on HMC
reflects our view that the guarantee is unconditional and
irrevocable and therefore qualifies for rating substitution
treatment. Also, equalization of the ratings incorporates our
view that payment of the obligation on the proposed notes
guaranteed by HMC would be timely, given the relationship
between issuer and guarantor, the guarantor's record of
providing financial support to subsidiaries, its financial
capacity, and the issuer's importance to the guarantor as a
captive finance subsidiary of HMC in the U.S.--one of HMC's most
important markets. The rating is subject to final documentation.
The ratings on HMC reflect the company's dominant position
in Korea's auto market, its growing position in the global
market, resulting improvements in its profitability, and its
solid financial risk profile. Constraints on the ratings are
HMC's exposure to highly cyclical and volatile demand for
passenger vehicles; expansion in emerging markets with higher
operational risk; the weak, albeit improving, reputation of its
brand; rising demands for improved working conditions from its
labor force; and the potential for it to make major investments
in nonauto businesses.
The positive outlook on the ratings on HMC reflects our view
that strengthening positions across the global market and
improving profitability will continue to enhance the company's
financial risk profile over the next 12 to 18 months. We believe
this progress is largely structural and based on fundamental
enhancements the company has made globally to product quality,
brand, cost, and distribution networks.
We may raise our ratings on HMC and its guaranteed notes if
HMC's adjusted debt to EBITDA remains below 1.5x for a
protracted period. In addition to improved profitability or
positions in global markets, positive rating factors necessary
for an upgrade include more stable labor relations resulting in
higher operating efficiency and more discipline in financial
policy to prevent aggressive expansion into nonauto industries.
Meanwhile, we may revise the outlook on the rating back to
stable if HMC's adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 2.0x for a
protracted period. In addition to a significant erosion in
profitability or positions in global markets, negative rating
factors include major additional investments, especially in
nonauto industries, and deterioration in operating efficiency
due to lack of stability in labor relationships.
