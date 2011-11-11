(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Insurance Australia
Group's (IAG) core operating subsidiaries, Insurance Australia
Limited (IAL) and IAG New Zealand Limited (IAGNZ) at 'AA-'. The
Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
The affirmations reflect IAG's improving operational
performance as evidenced by stronger financial results in FY11
(year ended 30 June 2011). In spite of large gross losses from
natural catastrophes, a solid reinsurance program in addition to
positive prior period reserve development helped IAG post an
improved insurance trading result of 9.1% in FY11, up from 7% in
FY10.
Moreover, Fitch notes that operational changes made
following a strategic review in 2008 and, more recently,
remedial work in the UK business have been broadly successful,
and should support profitability and a stronger insurance margin
going forward. In particular, should natural catastrophe losses
revert towards the long-term average for the region,
redundancies in IAG's strengthened natural peril allowances (up
33% to AUD580m for FY12) should flow through to future profits.
Reinsurance has played a significant part in mitigating
IAG's net losses from natural catastrophes and reinsurance and
other recoveries increased by AUD2.6bn to AUD3.4bn in FY11. With
IAG's main reinsurance program renewing from 1 January 2012,
Fitch believes reinsurance capacity will remain available for
the group although costs should increase significantly following
large recoveries made on the program in recent years. Moreover,
lower layers of the program and aggregate cover previously
purchased by the group may become prohibitively expensive and be
scaled back.
The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch's expectations that IAG's
credit profile will remain broadly unchanged in the next 12-18
months.
Fitch expects the group's regulatory capital to strengthen.
Coverage of the regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR)
declined to 1.58x at FYE11 from 1.92x at FYE10 although around
half of this was due to increased capital charges on larger
gross claims reserves and reinsurance recoverables from natural
catastrophes. As claims are settled and reinsurance recovered
these liabilities and assets will decline.
As a highly rated insurer there is little prospect of IAG's
rating being upgraded in the near term. Furthermore, in order to
preserve it's 'AA-' rating, Fitch would expect IAG to maintain
solid financial metrics. IAG's rating may be reviewed should
capital ratios as assessed through the agency's internal capital
model and through the group's regulatory ratio decline for a
prolonged period. By way of example, under current prudential
standards the agency believes IAG should be able to maintain
coverage of its MCR in excess of 1.75x.
Negative rating pressure may also arise should IAG be unable
to consistently achieve an insurance trading ratio in excess of
10% and a combined ratio below 100%, or should IAG fail to
maintain its current cautious and disciplined approach to Asian
expansion.