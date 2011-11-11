(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Insurance Australia Group's (IAG) core operating subsidiaries, Insurance Australia Limited (IAL) and IAG New Zealand Limited (IAGNZ) at 'AA-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.

The affirmations reflect IAG's improving operational performance as evidenced by stronger financial results in FY11 (year ended 30 June 2011). In spite of large gross losses from natural catastrophes, a solid reinsurance program in addition to positive prior period reserve development helped IAG post an improved insurance trading result of 9.1% in FY11, up from 7% in FY10.

Moreover, Fitch notes that operational changes made following a strategic review in 2008 and, more recently, remedial work in the UK business have been broadly successful, and should support profitability and a stronger insurance margin going forward. In particular, should natural catastrophe losses revert towards the long-term average for the region, redundancies in IAG's strengthened natural peril allowances (up 33% to AUD580m for FY12) should flow through to future profits.

Reinsurance has played a significant part in mitigating IAG's net losses from natural catastrophes and reinsurance and other recoveries increased by AUD2.6bn to AUD3.4bn in FY11. With IAG's main reinsurance program renewing from 1 January 2012, Fitch believes reinsurance capacity will remain available for the group although costs should increase significantly following large recoveries made on the program in recent years. Moreover, lower layers of the program and aggregate cover previously purchased by the group may become prohibitively expensive and be scaled back.

The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch's expectations that IAG's credit profile will remain broadly unchanged in the next 12-18 months.

Fitch expects the group's regulatory capital to strengthen. Coverage of the regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) declined to 1.58x at FYE11 from 1.92x at FYE10 although around half of this was due to increased capital charges on larger gross claims reserves and reinsurance recoverables from natural catastrophes. As claims are settled and reinsurance recovered these liabilities and assets will decline.

As a highly rated insurer there is little prospect of IAG's rating being upgraded in the near term. Furthermore, in order to preserve it's 'AA-' rating, Fitch would expect IAG to maintain solid financial metrics. IAG's rating may be reviewed should capital ratios as assessed through the agency's internal capital model and through the group's regulatory ratio decline for a prolonged period. By way of example, under current prudential standards the agency believes IAG should be able to maintain coverage of its MCR in excess of 1.75x.

Negative rating pressure may also arise should IAG be unable to consistently achieve an insurance trading ratio in excess of 10% and a combined ratio below 100%, or should IAG fail to maintain its current cautious and disciplined approach to Asian expansion.