(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, June 14 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Insurance Australia Group's (IAG) core operating subsidiaries, Insurance Australia Limited (IAL) and IAG New Zealand Limited (IAGNZ) at 'AA-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.

The rating affirmation reflects IAG's dominant market position, franchise and brand strength, low financial leverage and improving operational performance, partially offset by moderately weak capital ratios relative to other 'AA' rated insurers. Fitch considers IAG's competitive position in the Australian and New Zealand markets to be a key advantage.

Moreover, the acquisitions of AMI Insurance Limited (AMI) and Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Berhad (Kurnia) significantly strengthen IAG's market shares in the New Zealand and Malaysian insurance markets.

In addition, the agency notes the complementary nature of these businesses to IAG's existing businesses, which in turn should support projected synergies. Should natural hazard loss experience in the region return to more normal levels, Fitch believes IAG's future profitability in the Australian and New Zealand markets will be supported by recent premium rate hardening. Cost and operational initiatives being undertaken throughout the group are also expected to have a positive impact on earnings, although offsetting these to some extent will be lower reserve redundancies and the potential impact on investment yields from falling bond yields.

On an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio, financial leverage was 12% at 31 December 2011 (HYE12), up from 8% at FYE11, following a NZD380m subordinated debt issue, but remains well within Fitch's expectations for a 'AA' rated insurer. Fitch considers asset risk in IAG's investment portfolios to be low, with equities and alternative investments (mainly global convertible bonds) totalling 10% of total investments (including operational cash) at HYE12 (FYE11: 12%). Credit quality remains at a conservative level, although it did fall over the half year. At HYE12, 83% of IAG's fixed-income and cash securities were rated 'AA-' or higher (FYE11: 94%).

It would appear that rating downgrades have had some impact on IAG's investment portfolios, and that a further reallocation away from lower yielding government bonds may have been made to support investment yields. Coverage of the regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) strengthened to 1.69x at HYE12 (FYE11: 1.58x) but will be impacted by around .11x by acquisitions completed during H212, and is likely to be lower at FYE12. As an already highly rated insurer, there is little prospect of IAG's rating being upgraded in the near term.

The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: a strong underperformance relative to peers; and a weakening of the group's competitive position in its key markets. An aggressive escalation and/or risk management failure in the group's Asian strategy would also pressure the group's ratings. Under current prudential standards, the agency considers a greater than 1.75x coverage of the regulatory MCR to be more commensurate with IAG's 'AA-' rating, and notes that in maintaining lower capital ratios, IAG has less buffer should other credit factors deteriorate.

Negative rating pressure may also arise should IAG be unable to consistently achieve an insurance trading ratio in excess of 10% and a combined ratio below 100%.