(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 14 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Insurance Australia
Group's (IAG) core operating subsidiaries, Insurance Australia
Limited (IAL) and IAG New Zealand Limited (IAGNZ) at 'AA-'. The
Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects IAG's dominant market
position, franchise and brand strength, low financial leverage
and improving operational performance, partially offset by
moderately weak capital ratios relative to other 'AA' rated
insurers. Fitch considers IAG's competitive position in the
Australian and New Zealand markets to be a key advantage.
Moreover, the acquisitions of AMI Insurance Limited (AMI)
and Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Berhad (Kurnia) significantly
strengthen IAG's market shares in the New Zealand and Malaysian
insurance markets.
In addition, the agency notes the complementary nature of
these businesses to IAG's existing businesses, which in turn
should support projected synergies. Should natural hazard loss
experience in the region return to more normal levels, Fitch
believes IAG's future profitability in the Australian and New
Zealand markets will be supported by recent premium rate
hardening. Cost and operational initiatives being undertaken
throughout the group are also expected to have a positive impact
on earnings, although offsetting these to some extent will be
lower reserve redundancies and the potential impact on
investment yields from falling bond yields.
On an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio, financial leverage
was 12% at 31 December 2011 (HYE12), up from 8% at FYE11,
following a NZD380m subordinated debt issue, but remains well
within Fitch's expectations for a 'AA' rated insurer. Fitch
considers asset risk in IAG's investment portfolios to be low,
with equities and alternative investments (mainly global
convertible bonds) totalling 10% of total investments (including
operational cash) at HYE12 (FYE11: 12%). Credit quality remains
at a conservative level, although it did fall over the half
year. At HYE12, 83% of IAG's fixed-income and cash securities
were rated 'AA-' or higher (FYE11: 94%).
It would appear that rating downgrades have had some impact
on IAG's investment portfolios, and that a further reallocation
away from lower yielding government bonds may have been made to
support investment yields. Coverage of the regulatory minimum
capital requirement (MCR) strengthened to 1.69x at HYE12 (FYE11:
1.58x) but will be impacted by around .11x by acquisitions
completed during H212, and is likely to be lower at FYE12. As an
already highly rated insurer, there is little prospect of IAG's
rating being upgraded in the near term.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade
include: a strong underperformance relative to peers; and a
weakening of the group's competitive position in its key
markets. An aggressive escalation and/or risk management failure
in the group's Asian strategy would also pressure the group's
ratings. Under current prudential standards, the agency
considers a greater than 1.75x coverage of the regulatory MCR to
be more commensurate with IAG's 'AA-' rating, and notes that in
maintaining lower capital ratios, IAG has less buffer should
other credit factors deteriorate.
Negative rating pressure may also arise should IAG be
unable to consistently achieve an insurance trading ratio in
excess of 10% and a combined ratio below 100%.