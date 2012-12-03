(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating
action commentary.
IBAL's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect the bank's
continuing improvements in asset quality and operating
profitability, adequate capitalisation, and sound funding and
liquidity. The ratings also reflect IBAL's small franchise in a
highly concentrated banking market in Australia. The ratings
further factor in strong ordinary support from its ultimate
parent UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP, 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3').
IBAL's Support Rating reflects a moderate likelihood of
extraordinary support from IBP, in case of need. The Negative
Outlook on IBAL reflects that of IBP. Given IBAL's strong ties
with IBP, negative rating action on the parent would probably
result in a similar action on IBAL's VR and IDRs. IBAL's VR
could also come under pressure from aggressive loan growth
resulting in weakened asset quality, funding and capitalisation.
Positive rating action is unlikely, given the Negative
Outlook. IBAL's asset quality has improved significantly
following an asset sale and write-off of impaired assets. Its
impaired loan ratio fell to 1.06% in the half year ended 30
September 2012 (H1FY13) from 10.5% in H1FY12. Concentration risk
by single name and by industry has gradually been reduced. IBAL
continues to work through its legacy problem loans, and Fitch
takes comfort from the bank's renewed focus on risk appetite and
restraint on asset growth.
Fitch expects IBAL's operating profitability to increase on
the back of improved asset quality. However, revenue generation
is likely to remain under pressure from strong competition for
quality assets and deposits. As a result, IBAL's focus on costs
and asset quality will be even more crucial in improving its
profitability in FY13. IBAL's funding position continues to
improve, with strong deposit growth and a reduction in loans
resulting in an enhanced loan/deposit ratio of 121%. This ratio
compares well with the industry average of around 135%.
Wholesale funding declined but still accounted for 38% of total
non-equity funding at end-H1FY13. Although liquid assets have
declined, the bank has sufficient liquidity to cover wholesale
funding maturing within the next 12 months. Capitalisation -
reflected in a Tier 1 ratio of 13.4% at end-H1FY13 - remains
adequate for IBAL's risk profile.
The ratings of IBAL are listed below:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at
'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Government guaranteed
floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA' Subordinated debt affirmed
at 'BB+'