SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Its Short-Term IDR,
Viability Rating and Support Rating have also been downgraded.
Simultaneously, the agency has placed the bank's Long-Term
IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and maintained the RWN on the
Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating. A
complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
release.
These downgrades follow negative rating action taken on
IBAL's parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP;
'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') on 30 November 2011 (see rating action
commentary on www.fitchratings.com).
While Fitch views IBP's propensity to provide support to
IBAL as unchanged, the downgrade of the Support Rating reflects
a reduced ability, following the downgrade of the parent's
Viability Rating and Long-Term IDR.
Due to the downgrade of the Support Rating, the Viability
Rating becomes the driver of IBAL's Long-Term IDR. Viability
Ratings reflect Fitch's view of a bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness, incorporating ordinary support. Due to its
close operational relationship with IBP, ordinary support is a
key factor in IBAL's Viability Rating. The downgrade of IBP's
Viability Rating to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' weakens the level of
ordinary support incorporated in IBAL's Viability Rating and is
the driver of the downgrade of this rating. This action is also
reflected in the downgrade of the IDRs. As the RWN on the
Viability Rating has been maintained, the Long-Term IDR has been
placed on RWN.
IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual
Rating were placed on RWN on 24 November 2011, largely due to
significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment
charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011. The agency
anticipates resolving the RWN following the publication of
IBAL's full year to 31 March 2012 results, when greater clarity
on the success of an asset sale process to reduce its legacy
commercial property development exposures is expected. As part
of the review, Fitch will also consider the impact of a weaker
operating environment on IBAL's business model.
Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and
investment banking services in Australia and is part of the
global Investec group.
The following rating actions have been taken:
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; placed on
RWN
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', RWN maintained
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'; RWN
maintained
Individual Rating: 'C'; RWN maintained
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
AUD government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'; placed on RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; placed
on RWN