(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Its Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Support Rating have also been downgraded.

Simultaneously, the agency has placed the bank's Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and maintained the RWN on the Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

These downgrades follow negative rating action taken on IBAL's parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') on 30 November 2011 (see rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com).

While Fitch views IBP's propensity to provide support to IBAL as unchanged, the downgrade of the Support Rating reflects a reduced ability, following the downgrade of the parent's Viability Rating and Long-Term IDR.

Due to the downgrade of the Support Rating, the Viability Rating becomes the driver of IBAL's Long-Term IDR. Viability Ratings reflect Fitch's view of a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness, incorporating ordinary support. Due to its close operational relationship with IBP, ordinary support is a key factor in IBAL's Viability Rating. The downgrade of IBP's Viability Rating to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' weakens the level of ordinary support incorporated in IBAL's Viability Rating and is the driver of the downgrade of this rating. This action is also reflected in the downgrade of the IDRs. As the RWN on the Viability Rating has been maintained, the Long-Term IDR has been placed on RWN.

IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating were placed on RWN on 24 November 2011, largely due to significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011. The agency anticipates resolving the RWN following the publication of IBAL's full year to 31 March 2012 results, when greater clarity on the success of an asset sale process to reduce its legacy commercial property development exposures is expected. As part of the review, Fitch will also consider the impact of a weaker operating environment on IBAL's business model.

Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and investment banking services in Australia and is part of the global Investec group.

The following rating actions have been taken:

Investec Bank (Australia) Limited

Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; placed on RWN

Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', RWN maintained

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'; RWN maintained

Individual Rating: 'C'; RWN maintained

Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'

AUD government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; placed on RWN

Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; placed on RWN