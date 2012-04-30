(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Taiwan-based IBT Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) Outlook to Stable
from Positive. At the same time, the agency has affirmed IBTS's
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' and National Short-Term
Rating at 'F2(twn)'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the proposed
merger between Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBTS's 94%-owned
parent) and China Bills Finance Corporation is unlikely to occur
in the near term. It is still subject to shareholder and
regulatory approvals, which have been slower to obtain than
Fitch's expectations.
IBTS's ratings are driven by potential support from its much
larger parent and hence the parent's credit profile. IBTS's
strategic importance for its parent is as evidenced by its
status as an integral part of the latter's wholesale banking
franchise and their operational alignment in strategy,
management control, and risk management.
On a standalone basis, IBTS has maintained a sound balance
sheet with modest leverage and healthy liquidity despite
somewhat volatile short-term earnings performance. Fitch
considers a downgrade unlikely unless the propensity for support
from the parent has diminished, or if the parent's own credit
profile were to weaken.
IBTS reported only a small net loss with a return on equity
(ROE) of -4.6% in 2011 despite unusually weak capital market
conditions. IBTS's non-annualised ROE improved to 2.3% in Q112
as the market recovered. Fitch expects IBTS to maintain its
balance sheet strength on account of a well-managed and modest
risk profile.
IBTS's equity/asset and capital adequacy ratios remained
high at 40% and 489% (regulatory minimum: 150%), respectively,
at end-Q112. Liquidity is sound, supported by a well-matched
balance sheet in terms of maturities, reasonably large untapped
bank liquidity facilities, and solid contingent liquidity
facilities from its bank parent.
IBTS is a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan
and has strong expertise in the niche domestic exchange-traded
funds market.