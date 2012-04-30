(The following was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Taiwan-based IBT Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) Outlook to Stable from Positive. At the same time, the agency has affirmed IBTS's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the proposed merger between Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBTS's 94%-owned parent) and China Bills Finance Corporation is unlikely to occur in the near term. It is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, which have been slower to obtain than Fitch's expectations.

IBTS's ratings are driven by potential support from its much larger parent and hence the parent's credit profile. IBTS's strategic importance for its parent is as evidenced by its status as an integral part of the latter's wholesale banking franchise and their operational alignment in strategy, management control, and risk management.

On a standalone basis, IBTS has maintained a sound balance sheet with modest leverage and healthy liquidity despite somewhat volatile short-term earnings performance. Fitch considers a downgrade unlikely unless the propensity for support from the parent has diminished, or if the parent's own credit profile were to weaken.

IBTS reported only a small net loss with a return on equity (ROE) of -4.6% in 2011 despite unusually weak capital market conditions. IBTS's non-annualised ROE improved to 2.3% in Q112 as the market recovered. Fitch expects IBTS to maintain its balance sheet strength on account of a well-managed and modest risk profile.

IBTS's equity/asset and capital adequacy ratios remained high at 40% and 489% (regulatory minimum: 150%), respectively, at end-Q112. Liquidity is sound, supported by a well-matched balance sheet in terms of maturities, reasonably large untapped bank liquidity facilities, and solid contingent liquidity facilities from its bank parent.

IBTS is a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan and has strong expertise in the niche domestic exchange-traded funds market.