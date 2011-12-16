(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's IBT Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB+(twn)' with Positive Outlook and National Short-Term rating at 'F2(twn)'.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed IBTS's Individual Rating at 'C/D' and its Support Rating at '3', and withdrawn them as these ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

The Positive Outlook is driven by potential support from its financially stronger, 94%-owned parent Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBT). IBTS's National Long-Term Rating may be upgraded on IBT's merger with the larger and more creditworthy China Bills Finance Corporation (CBF, 'BBB'/Stable, 28.4%-owned by IBT) and on evidence of increased contribution from CBF to IBT's earnings and franchise.

Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable if the merger does not take place or if IBT's propensity/capacity to provide support deteriorates. Fitch notes that the bank's loan concentration on the cyclical electronic sector makes it vulnerable to an economic slowdown. IBTS maintains an adequate balance sheet that is commensurate with its risk profile and current ratings.

A significant increase in risk appetite - which Fitch views as unlikely - resulting in a substantially weakened capital buffer may put downward pressure on the ratings. IBTS reported a return on equity of -2.7% in 9M11, which was generally in line with its similarly sized domestic peers, due to unusually weak capital market conditions in 2011. IBTS maintains adequate capitalisation, with sufficient capital buffer to accommodate a sizeable decline in the stock market.

IBTS's equity/assets ratio was 43% at end-Q311, and its capital adequacy ratio of 445% comfortably exceeded the 150% regulatory minimum. IBTS is a small fully licensed securities firm in Taiwan. IBTS has strong expertise in the niche domestic exchange-traded funds market.

For a more detailed credit profile, see the credit report of IBTS, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.