HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia)
upcoming lower tier-2 subordinated notes an expected 'A-(exp)'
rating. This is the first Basel III-compliant instrument issued
by a Hong Kong bank and the first subordinated bond issued in
Hong Kong's offshore renminbi market.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital
recognition under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and
are, going forward, in compliance with Basel III rules. Under
Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any
equity credit.
"Fitch believes that the Chinese authorities, being the
majority owners of ICBC Asia's 100% parent Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China, will not allow ICBC Asia to become
non-viable," said Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's Asia
Financial Institutions group.
Therefore, in rating the instrument, Fitch uses ICBC Asia's
IDR as anchor rating and notches down one level to reflect the
instrument's debt-like features which do not allow for going
concern loss absorption. The new instrument will be written down
and cease to pay coupons only if the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) decides that ICBC Asia is non-viable. Although
the HKMA has yet to define what a non-viability event would be,
Fitch expects it to be at a point where the bank would require
direct Hong Kong sovereign support to avoid a default.
Fitch expects to rate any similar new Basel III-compliant
lower tier 2 notes at the same level with their legacy
counterparts. This reflects the agency's view that
notwithstanding the absence of the non-viability trigger in
thelatter, legacy debt would, in practice, suffer the same
losses as the Basel III-compliant debt in bankruptcy. In theory,
the legacy instrument could, however, continue to receive coupon
and principal payment whereas investors of the new Basel III-
compliant bond could suffer a full loss, even if ICBC Asia were
to return to financial health.
Except for the non-viability trigger, the upcoming Basel
III-compliant notes resemble the outstanding USD500m lower
tier-2 notes maturing in November 2020. In bankruptcy, the two
bonds rank equally. The notes are expected to be issued from the
bank's USD5bn medium term note programme and represent direct,
unsecured, and subordinated obligations of ICBC Asia. Their
final maturity will be 10 years and they will be callable by
ICBC Asia after five years.
The proceeds will be injected into ICBC Asia's 100% owned
mainland-based subsidiary Chinese Mercantile Bank. This
investment will be the first of its kind under the extended
foreign direct investment scheme which the mainland authorities
introduced in August/September 2011 to allow Hong Kong entities
to make direct renminbi investments into China.
Fitch expects ICBC Asia's regulatory Tier 1 and total
capital adequacy ratios to stand at around 10% and 16% at
end-2011, respectively (end-September 2011: 10.2% and 15.5%,
respectively).
The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as
follows:
- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' with Stable Outlook
- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Individual Rating: 'C'
- Support Rating: '1'
- Subordinated notes: 'A-'