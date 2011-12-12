(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
execution of deed polls for four RMBS transactions by Royal Bank
of Scotland plc (RBS) has no effect on the ratings on these
transactions.
The affected transactions are Crusade Global Trust 1 of
2007, Crusade Global Trust 1 of 2005, Interstar Millennium
Series 2005-3E and Kingfisher Trust 2004-1G.
The execution of the deed polls followed the downgrade of
RBS, the currency swap counterparty in the above transactions,
to 'A'/Stable/'F1' on 13 October 2011, which breached certain
triggers set out in the documentation.
Notwithstanding the downgrade, under Fitch's structured
finance counterparty criteria, the bank still remains an
eligible counterparty to support the ratings of transactions up
to 'AAAsf'.
RBS has informed Fitch that the deed polls have been
implemented in connection with the currency swaps for the
affected transactions. The deed polls state RBS's commitment to
implement remedial actions should the bank's ratings fall below
'A'/'F1' or upon the placement of the bank's ratings on Rating
Watch Negative.
The remedial actions outlined in the deed poll are in line
with the agency's criteria and may include the replacement of
the swap counterparty, adding an eligible guarantor or posting
collateral with an eligible entity. The deed polls were executed
on 29 November 2011.