(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HBS
Trust 2004-1, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgages originated by Heritage Bank Limited, as
below:
AUD59.8m Class A (ISIN AU300HBS8010) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD3.3m Class B (ISIN AU300HBS8028) affirmed at 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that credit
enhancement levels have continued to support the notes' current
ratings. As of end-February 2012, arrears of 30+ days were low
at 0.15% while arrears of 60+ days were zero.
"Credit quality of the pool remains strong and in line with
Fitch's expectations, while performance remains stable with
arrears typically tracking below Fitch's 30+ Days Dinkum Index,"
said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team.
HBS Trust 2004-1 has amortised to 12.6% of the original note
balance.
All loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance
provided by Permanent LMI Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) . Losses in the underlying pool
have been limited since the transaction closed in July 2004, and
covered by lender's mortgage insurance.