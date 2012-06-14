Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
June 15 Moody's assigns Aa1 Underlying and Aa1/negative enhanced rating to Albuquerque Municipal School District's (NM) $38.52 million in General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012; Outlook remains negative
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------