MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA/Negative/A-1+' issuer credit ratings (ICR) on Australian-based Rabobank Australia Ltd. (Rabobank Australia) and all of Rabobank Australia's debt ratings have been withdrawn at the request of the issuer. At the time of withdrawal, the ICR on Rabobank Australia was equalised with that of Rabobank Nederland, reflecting an unconditional guarantee provided by Rabobank Nederland covering all obligations of Rabobank Australia.

