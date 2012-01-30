UPDATE 2-Swiss voters soundly reject corporate tax overhaul
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
Jan 30 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a definitive long-term rating of Aaa to the Series 4 covered bonds issued under the US$ 20.0 billion covered bond programme of National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB" or the "Issuer") (Aa2/Prime-1/B-).
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund