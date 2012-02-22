(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hitachi, Ltd.'s (Hitachi) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and LC senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Its Short-Term FC and LC IDRs have also been affirmed at 'F3'.

The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer. Following Hitachi's announcement of operating results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2012, Fitch has revised downwards its forecast of Hitachi's operating profitability and funds flow from operations (FFO).

However, Hitachi's financial profile remains in line with the 'BBB' rating. Fitch forecasts that, excluding the financial services segment, Hitachi's FFO-adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 3.0x and operating EBIT margin to remain above 3% over the next 12-24 months.