(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 13 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed
eight Crusade RMBS transactions, comprising 33 tranches. These
transactions are securitisations backed by pools of Australian
residential mortgages originated by St. George Bank Ltd, to
which became successor in law by Westpac Banking Corporation
(Westpac, 'AA'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1+') in March 2010. The
full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the credit
enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current
ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the
collateral pool remains in line with the agency's expectations.
All transactions excluding the Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008 are
currently paying down on a pro-rata basis, with principal
collections for these transactions being allocated across all
classes of notes.
Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008 remains within its substitution
period with principal collections being allocated, at the trust
manager's discretion, to purchasing additional receivables or
paying down the class A notes. Over the past 12 months, 30+ day
arrears across the eight Crusade transactions reviewed have
ranged between 1.4% and 3%.
This compares with the Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which
measures industry wide performance, of 1.52%.
"Fitch expects further increases in arrears during the first
quarter of 2012 due to seasonal spending and additional
household payment pressures as is typical across the market,
which, however, will be partially offset by the rate decreases
of November and December 2011," notes Courtney Miller, Analyst
in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
All transactions have lender's mortgage insurance (LMI)
provided by one or more of the following issuers; QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Outlook Stable), Westpac
Lender Mortgages Insurance Limited (WMLI, formerly St. George
Insurance Australia Pty Limited, 'AA'/RWN), Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and Housing Loan Insurance
Corporation.
There is no impact on the Crusade transactions as a result
of the recent rating action on WLMI which was placed on RWN on
30 January 2012. Loans insured by WLMI with an original loan to
value ratio above 80% have an aggregate cap on claims of 5% of
the original loan balances. This cap is calculated on all loans
originated by St. George Bank Ltd per financial year.
As at 31 December 2011, the cap has not been breached for
any one year of origination. Furthermore, the cumulative balance
of foreclosures as a percentage of the original collateral
balance for each transaction remains below 0.35%. The claim
amount against LMI for each transaction remains below 0.1% of
the original collateral balances across all Crusade transactions
that Fitch rates.
Crusade Global Trust No.1 of 2005: USD100.5m Class A-1
(ISIN US22882TAA16) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR92.2m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0214391269) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD142.4m Class A-3 (ISIN AU300CRG8011)
notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.2m Class B (ISIN
AU300CRG8029) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD3.5m
Class C (ISIN AU300CRG8037) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable Crusade Global Trust No 2 of 2005: USD212.5m Class A-1
(ISIN US22882VAA61) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD191.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300CRG9019) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD17.1m Class B (ISIN AU300CRG9027)
notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD4.9m Class C (ISIN
AU300CRG9035) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade
Global Trust No.1 of 2006: USD163m Class A-1 (ISIN US228816AA25)
notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; EUR116.5m Class A-2
(ISIN XS0245228738) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD302.7m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTJHA3) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD25.4m Class B (ISIN AU300CRGA025)
notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD12m Class C (ISIN
AU300CRGA033) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade
Global Trust No. 2 of 2006: USD362.4m Class A-1 (ISIN
US22882WAA45) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR135.9m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0268688669) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD174.4m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTUHB8)
notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD34.4m Class B (ISIN
AU3FN0000261) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.1m
Class C (ISIN AU3FN0000279) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable Crusade Euro Trust No. 1E of 2006: EUR135.4m Class A-1
(ISIN XS0258982148) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD311.9m Class A-2 (ISIN AU0000CTKHB9) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD21.5m Class B (ISIN AU300CRE4020)
notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD9.4m Class C (ISIN
AU300CRE4038) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade
Global Trust No. 1 of 2007: USD461.1m Class A-1 (ISIN
US228819AA63) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR190.8m
Class A-2 (ISIN XS0291457504) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable AUD222.6m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTHHB5) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD44m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002028)
affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD19.3m Class C (ISIN
AU3FN0002036) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Euro
Trust No. 1E of 2007: EUR184.1m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0305933839)
notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD491.6m Class A-2
(ISIN AU0000CSNHB5) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD28.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0003141) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf';
Outlook Stable AUD13.3m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0003158) notes
affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Trust No. 2P of
2008: AUD8,350.3m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable