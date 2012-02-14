(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 13 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight Crusade RMBS transactions, comprising 33 tranches. These transactions are securitisations backed by pools of Australian residential mortgages originated by St. George Bank Ltd, to which became successor in law by Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac, 'AA'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1+') in March 2010. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remains in line with the agency's expectations. All transactions excluding the Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008 are currently paying down on a pro-rata basis, with principal collections for these transactions being allocated across all classes of notes.

Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008 remains within its substitution period with principal collections being allocated, at the trust manager's discretion, to purchasing additional receivables or paying down the class A notes. Over the past 12 months, 30+ day arrears across the eight Crusade transactions reviewed have ranged between 1.4% and 3%.

This compares with the Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which measures industry wide performance, of 1.52%.

"Fitch expects further increases in arrears during the first quarter of 2012 due to seasonal spending and additional household payment pressures as is typical across the market, which, however, will be partially offset by the rate decreases of November and December 2011," notes Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

All transactions have lender's mortgage insurance (LMI) provided by one or more of the following issuers; QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Outlook Stable), Westpac Lender Mortgages Insurance Limited (WMLI, formerly St. George Insurance Australia Pty Limited, 'AA'/RWN), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and Housing Loan Insurance Corporation.

There is no impact on the Crusade transactions as a result of the recent rating action on WLMI which was placed on RWN on 30 January 2012. Loans insured by WLMI with an original loan to value ratio above 80% have an aggregate cap on claims of 5% of the original loan balances. This cap is calculated on all loans originated by St. George Bank Ltd per financial year.

As at 31 December 2011, the cap has not been breached for any one year of origination. Furthermore, the cumulative balance of foreclosures as a percentage of the original collateral balance for each transaction remains below 0.35%. The claim amount against LMI for each transaction remains below 0.1% of the original collateral balances across all Crusade transactions that Fitch rates.

Crusade Global Trust No.1 of 2005: USD100.5m Class A-1 (ISIN US22882TAA16) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR92.2m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0214391269) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD142.4m Class A-3 (ISIN AU300CRG8011) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.2m Class B (ISIN AU300CRG8029) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD3.5m Class C (ISIN AU300CRG8037) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Global Trust No 2 of 2005: USD212.5m Class A-1 (ISIN US22882VAA61) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD191.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300CRG9019) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD17.1m Class B (ISIN AU300CRG9027) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD4.9m Class C (ISIN AU300CRG9035) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Global Trust No.1 of 2006: USD163m Class A-1 (ISIN US228816AA25) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; EUR116.5m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0245228738) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD302.7m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTJHA3) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD25.4m Class B (ISIN AU300CRGA025) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD12m Class C (ISIN AU300CRGA033) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Global Trust No. 2 of 2006: USD362.4m Class A-1 (ISIN US22882WAA45) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR135.9m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0268688669) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD174.4m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTUHB8) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD34.4m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0000261) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.1m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0000279) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Euro Trust No. 1E of 2006: EUR135.4m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0258982148) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD311.9m Class A-2 (ISIN AU0000CTKHB9) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD21.5m Class B (ISIN AU300CRE4020) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD9.4m Class C (ISIN AU300CRE4038) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Global Trust No. 1 of 2007: USD461.1m Class A-1 (ISIN US228819AA63) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR190.8m Class A-2 (ISIN XS0291457504) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD222.6m Class A-3 (ISIN AU0000CTHHB5) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD44m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002028) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD19.3m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0002036) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Euro Trust No. 1E of 2007: EUR184.1m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0305933839) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD491.6m Class A-2 (ISIN AU0000CSNHB5) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD28.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0003141) notes affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable AUD13.3m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0003158) notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008: AUD8,350.3m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable