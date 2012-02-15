(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The liquidity provider for U.S.-based JetBlue Airways Corp.'s 2004-2 pass-through certificates, classes G1 and G2, has funded the cash collateral accounts for both.

-- We are raising our ratings on Class G1 certificates to 'BBB-' (sf) from 'B+' (sf) and raising our ratings on the Class G2 certificates to 'BB+' (sf) from 'B+' (sf).

-- We had corrected by lowering our ratings on both classes on Feb. 3, 2012, because we had lowered and later withdrew ratings on the liquidity provider, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on JetBlue Airways Corp.'s 2004-2 Class G1 pass-through certificates to 'BBB-' (sf) from 'B+' (sf) and 2004-2 Class G2 pass-through certificates to 'BB+' (sf) from 'B+' (sf).

The revised ratings reflect the funding of the cash collateral accounts for both classes by the liquidity provider, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW; unrated), on Feb. 13 and 14, 2012. The raised ratings, following the collateral account funding, are in line with our criteria for rating enhanced equipment trust certificates (see "Criteria for Rating Aircraft-Backed Debt And Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates," published Sept. 12, 2002)

On Feb. 3, 2012, we corrected by lowering our ratings on both classes to reflect our lowering and subsequent withdrawal of ratings on LBBW.

RATINGS LIST

JetBlue Airways Corp.

Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--

Ratings Raised

To From

JetBlue Airways Corp.

Equipment trust certificates

2004-2 Class G1 BBB-(sf) B+(sf)

2004-2 Class G2 BB+(sf) B+(sf)