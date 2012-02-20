(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed 10 classes of the SMHL series of Australian RMBS.
The transactions are securitisations of Australian
conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity
Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank).
The rating actions are as listed below. SMHL Securitisation
Fund 2008-2 (SMHL SF 2008-2): AUD273.6m Class A1 (ISIN
AU3FN0007241) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2009-1 (SMHL SF 2009-1): AUD302.5m Class A2
(ISIN AU3FN0008215) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2009-2 (SMHL SF 2009-2): AUD668.7m Class A
(ISIN AU3FN0009189) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD27.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009197) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-1 (SMHL SF
2010-1): AUD374.5m Class A bonds (ISIN AU3FN0010286) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD17m Class AB bonds (ISIN
AU3FN0010294) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2010-2E (SMHL SF 2010-2E): USD168.7m Class
A1 (ISIN XS0524512307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD146.8m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0010955) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; AUD383.3m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0010963) affirmed
at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD33.6m Class AB (ISIN
AU3FN0010971) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
"Performance in the SMHL transactions is within
expectations, and the transactions have arrears below Dinkum
levels with minimal levels of defaults and losses. The LMI has
paid the three submitted claims in full," said James Zanesi,
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
As of end-December 2011, arrears in all of the above
mentioned transactions were below the Dinkum index. 30+ days
arrears ranged from as low as 0.56% (SMHL SF 2010-1) to 1.29%
(SMHL SF 2009-1). 90+ days arrears are also low, ranging from
0.13% (SMHL SF 2010-2E) to 0.47% (SMHL SF 2008-2). Defaults
since closing are negligible; SMHL SF 2009-1 and SMHL SF 2010-2E
have experienced two defaults each since closing, totalling
AUD326,228 and AUD 480,984, respectively.
No defaults have occurred in the other transactions. All
loans in the underlying portfolios are covered by mortgage
insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd. Losses have been minimal and Genworth has
paid all of the submitted claims in full. Prepayments have been
strong in all five transactions, and since closing, on average,
in the 25%-35% range. The strong prepayment rates resulted in a
build up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes.