(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 10 classes of the SMHL series of Australian RMBS.

The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank).

The rating actions are as listed below. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2008-2 (SMHL SF 2008-2): AUD273.6m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0007241) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-1 (SMHL SF 2009-1): AUD302.5m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0008215) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-2 (SMHL SF 2009-2): AUD668.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0009189) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD27.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009197) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-1 (SMHL SF 2010-1): AUD374.5m Class A bonds (ISIN AU3FN0010286) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD17m Class AB bonds (ISIN AU3FN0010294) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-2E (SMHL SF 2010-2E): USD168.7m Class A1 (ISIN XS0524512307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD146.8m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0010955) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD383.3m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0010963) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD33.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010971) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

"Performance in the SMHL transactions is within expectations, and the transactions have arrears below Dinkum levels with minimal levels of defaults and losses. The LMI has paid the three submitted claims in full," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

As of end-December 2011, arrears in all of the above mentioned transactions were below the Dinkum index. 30+ days arrears ranged from as low as 0.56% (SMHL SF 2010-1) to 1.29% (SMHL SF 2009-1). 90+ days arrears are also low, ranging from 0.13% (SMHL SF 2010-2E) to 0.47% (SMHL SF 2008-2). Defaults since closing are negligible; SMHL SF 2009-1 and SMHL SF 2010-2E have experienced two defaults each since closing, totalling AUD326,228 and AUD 480,984, respectively.

No defaults have occurred in the other transactions. All loans in the underlying portfolios are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Losses have been minimal and Genworth has paid all of the submitted claims in full. Prepayments have been strong in all five transactions, and since closing, on average, in the 25%-35% range. The strong prepayment rates resulted in a build up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes.