HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services today published a Credit FAQ examining our recent rating actions on Korea-based SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKT; A-/Stable/--) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix; BB-/Stable/--).

Standard & Poor's on Feb. 14, 2012, lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on SKT to 'A-' from 'A' and raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Hynix to 'BB-' from 'B+' following completion of SKT's acquisition of a major stake in Hynix for Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion.

Our downgrade of SKT reflects additional business risk associated with this large investment in the volatile global semiconductor industry as well as the additional financial risk associated with funding the investment. The upgrade of Hynix mainly reflects improvements in its capital structure and its financial flexibility through a KRW2.3 trillion increase in equity as a result of the acquisition.

Since SKT and Hynix's core business are not related, we expect the deal to deliver few short-term benefits to SKT and Hynix. However, we consider that there could be some long-term benefits for Hynix in terms of financial flexibility, research and development capability, and brand image.

The downgrade of SKT and upgrade of Hynix have generated questions from participants in capital markets regarding the rating actions and their impact on the two companies. The Credit FAQ provides our opinions on frequently asked questions regarding rating actions as they apply to SKT and Hynix.