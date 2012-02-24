(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Rating Services today published a Credit FAQ examining
our recent rating actions on Korea-based SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
(SKT; A-/Stable/--) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix;
BB-/Stable/--).
Standard & Poor's on Feb. 14, 2012, lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on SKT to 'A-' from 'A' and raised its
long-term corporate credit rating on Hynix to 'BB-' from 'B+'
following completion of SKT's acquisition of a major stake in
Hynix for Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion.
Our downgrade of SKT reflects additional business risk
associated with this large investment in the volatile global
semiconductor industry as well as the additional financial risk
associated with funding the investment. The upgrade of Hynix
mainly reflects improvements in its capital structure and its
financial flexibility through a KRW2.3 trillion increase in
equity as a result of the acquisition.
Since SKT and Hynix's core business are not related, we
expect the deal to deliver few short-term benefits to SKT and
Hynix. However, we consider that there could be some long-term
benefits for Hynix in terms of financial flexibility, research
and development capability, and brand image.
The downgrade of SKT and upgrade of Hynix have generated
questions from participants in capital markets regarding the
rating actions and their impact on the two companies. The Credit
FAQ provides our opinions on frequently asked questions
regarding rating actions as they apply to SKT and Hynix.