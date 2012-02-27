(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+'
long-term debt rating to the Chinese renminbi-denominated
straight bonds issued by Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1).
The RMB500 million bonds, due on March 1, 2017, carry a
coupon rate of 4.25%. Mitsui boasts a strong business franchise
that mainly comprises resource and energy businesses. Within the
resource and energy sectors, the company is especially strong in
iron ore, crude oil, and gas businesses.
It has a number of interests in highly profitable resources
that underpin its earnings. As a result of its many investments
in resources-related projects, Mitsui holds a large amount of
less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow, in our
opinion.
Although Mitsui's risk appetite is high like other major
general trading companies, Standard & Poor's believes it
maintains an adequate balance between risk assets and buffers
against such risks, thanks to a steady accumulation of profits.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's debt-to-equity ratio (DE
ratio; net debt to equity capital) stood at a sound level of
0.9x. Mitsui's sizable overseas business means that its funding
capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, and
liquidity management capabilities are extremely important
factors in our analysis.
We believe the company manages its liquidity adequately,
based on its stable access to both overseas and domestic capital
markets; good relationships with its creditor banks, including
the main bank; and sufficient cash on hand.