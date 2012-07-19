(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) JPY15bn senior notes due 2027, issued under its USD2bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme, a 'BBB+' rating.

The rating of the bonds is at the same level as GLP's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+', which has a Stable Outlook. The IDR reflects GLP's continued robust operating performance the financial year ended March 2012. Total revenue increased 19% yoy to USD566m, driven by growth in China, where revenue rose 81%. EBIT excluding asset revaluation increased 15%. Fitch expects GLP to continue generating most of its revenue and EBIT excluding revaluation from Japan (FY12: 72% and 77%, respectively), as underlined in the Stable Outlook.

However, contribution from its Chinese operations has been growing steadily in the last three to four years and its share is likely to increase further, reflecting ongoing expansion. At FYE12 the company's completed portfolio in China measured 6.4 million square metres in area, up from 4 million square metres a year ago. Fitch notes that with increased higher-cost debt, EBIT (operating EBIT before associate income) net interest cover (NIC) is likely to be around 3x over the next two to three years, compared with 3.8x in FY12.

In Fitch's view this leaves little headroom at the current rating level. However, Fitch expects the ratio to improve once the pace of its portfolio expansion in China slows. Further, GLP's short debt maturity profile compared with that of peers is mitigated by the company's continued access to debt capital markets. The company has also resumed investing in Japan and has set up three JVs in Japan to develop new properties and to acquire existing logistics properties.

It is also looking to monetise its Japanese portfolio, including a potential listing of its Japanese portfolio, with J-REITs among its options. What could trigger a rating action? Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until the company Chinese portfolio has stabilised Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -GLP's EBIT NIC falling below 3x during its expansion phase or remaining below 3.5x once its portfolio is stabilised -Unencumbered asset cover ratio falling below 2x on a sustained basis -Average debt maturity profile not extending towards five years by 2013