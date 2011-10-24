(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that slow policy reforms in the Indian oil sector are aggravating the subsidy problem by increasing under-recoveries of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and leading to skewed use of fuels. Further, as per the Government of India (GoI), every one rupee depreciation against the USD is leading to an additional INR80bn outflow on oil imports on an annual basis, thus adding to under-recoveries.

"While high crude oil prices and a depreciating INR have contributed to increased under-recoveries, policy reforms to reduce quantum of under-recoveries and improve timeliness of subsidy remain key issues", says Abhinav Goel, Senior Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

GoI has delayed firm decisions on the matter for several years. While the GoI de-regulated petrol prices in June 2010, the way retail petrol prices are revised hints that these are not truly de-regulated. Moreover, even after several price increases, OMCs claim under-recoveries on petrol; on the other-hand, retail price comprises around 65%-70% taxes and levies. This means that while oil companies bear under-recoveries on petrol, the fuel is highly taxed from customers' perspective, ie, it is not really 'subsidised'. Further, while the price of the Indian crude basket has reduced to USD104/bbl in Oct11 (up to 18 Oct) from around USD119/bbl in April 11, retail petrol price has actually increased. GoI has now stated that due to INR depreciation, price is unlikely to be reduced even if crude price falls below USD100/bbl.

An important aspect of slow policy reforms is the wide-spread shift of private four-wheeler owners away from petrol to diesel, which is around 38% cheaper (in Delhi). Not only do diesel cars now account for half of the new cars sales, diesel demand growth rate now exceeds that for petrol, thereby reversing the earlier trend. This has pushed GoI estimated diesel 'under-recovery' for FY12 to INR670bn out a total of INR1,210bn.

"Partial deregulation is leading to misdirection of subsidy and defeating GOI's intent of reducing the burden", added Mr. Goel. Similarly, it has long been believed that a large part of subsidised kerosene is actually used to adulterate much expensive petrol. GoI has also made little headway in controlling LPG subsidy.

While Fitch's ratings on the Indian national oil companies (IOC, 'BBB-'/Stable; HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable; GAIL, 'BBB-'/Stable) are based on the strategic importance of the sector to the sovereign and the strong likelihood of support, and are therefore expected to remain stable, the mounting subsidy burden does affect the financial flexibility of these companies.