(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka,
'B'/Stable) proposed five-year senior unsecured notes a final
'B' rating.
The amendments to the key terms and conditions of the senior
unsecured notes, mainly the inclusion of a repayment schedule,
additional financial covenant and changes in permitted
indebtedness, did not materially impact projected cash flows to
service the senior unsecured notes. The final rating is in line
with the expected rating assigned on 10 July 2012.
Jababeka's 'B' Issuer Default Rating reflects the high
quality of its development with the provision of ancillary
facilities, and its landbank that is adequate for five years of
development at the current pace of sales. The proposed bond
issue will significantly improve Jababeka's debt maturity
profile.
These positives are counterbalanced by Jababeka's small
size, concentration risk arising from its Cikarang estate
contributing to bulk of its sales and the inherent cyclicality
of property development. Fitch also notes that while the company
does not face liquidity constraints at the moment, it does not
maintain significant excess cash balances that higher-rated
property developers do as a liquidity buffer.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Jababeka will be able to maintain the marketing sales momentum
of its industrial estate business in the short-to-medium-term,
due to favourable economic conditions and robust foreign direct
investments.