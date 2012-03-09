(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Fortescue reported record interim earnings and volume of ore shipped in the first-half ended Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We believe Fortescue is on track to achieving a production run rate of 95 mtpa in the next 12 months.

-- As a result, we have raised the corporate credit rating and associated senior unsecured debt ratings on Fortescue to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We have also affirmed the recovery rating of its senior unsecured debt at '4'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Fortescue's credit metrics should sustain at the 'BB-' rating level in the next two years, even if benchmark iron ore prices drop to US$120/t during the period. The 'BB-' rating can accommodate some ramp-up delays to a 155 mt run rate if iron ore prices do not fall materially from current levels.

Rating Action

On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Australia-based mining company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. to 'BB-', from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating is affirmed at '4'.

Rationale

The upgrade is based on Fortescue's improving financial profile, which is in line for the 'BB-' rating. Fortescue reported record interim earnings and volume of ore shipped in the first-half ended Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, we believe Fortescue is on track to achieving a production run rate of 95 million tons per annum (mtpa) in the next 12 months.

Although CFR (Cost and Freight) iron ore prices have currently declined to about US$140/dmt (dry metric ton) from its peak level of US$180/dmt in 2011, we don't believe it will continue to drop materially in the next two years, assuming China's growth doesn't falter. The iron ore market remains buoyant due to demand from China and supply-side constraints. We expect Fortescue's improving production to sustain the company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) at above 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA to lower than 4x, even after taking into account a hypothetical moderation in iron ore prices to US$120/dmt or some ramp-up delays to a 155 mtpa run rate. We also expect Fortescue's volume of ore shipped to be higher than 75 million tons (mt) in fiscal 2013.

Fortescue has grown to be the third-largest iron ore producer in Australia, behind BHP Billion Ltd. and Rio Tinto PLC. Its proximity to the Asian market gives it a geographic advantage over its European and South American competitors because of reduced shipping costs. However, compared to the top-three iron ore producers, Fortescue lacks product and customer diversity. Its significant exposure to the Chinese market makes it more vulnerable to a decline in China's iron ore demand.

In our view, Fortescue's aggressive growth strategy constrains the rating. Following the company's completion of a 55 mtpa expansion on time and on budget, it is expanding its capacity to 155 mtpa. In our view, the large scale presents significant project execution risks. It is about three times more than the current production and will involve capital expenditure of about US$8.4 billion (excluding mining fleet investment).

In our opinion, a successful execution of its growth strategy also depends on continuing strong iron ore prices, in particular for the next two years. An unexpected material drop in iron ore prices could exacerbate the risk of cost over-runs and delays in ramp-up. Nonetheless, funding for the 155 mtpa expansion has progressed well so far. We also consider that the company's project team has proven itself and built up experience over the past few years from previous projects.

The 'BB-' rating reflects our view of the company's aggressive growth strategy associated with the pace and the funding approach of its expansion projects, limited product diversity, and exposure to volatile commodity market. These weaknesses are partly offset by Fortescue's relatively long life, low-cost iron ore production, adequate liquidity, improving cash flows due to a buoyant iron ore market, and improving production at the rate of 55 mtpa.

Liquidity

In our view, Fortescue's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are:

-- We expect Fortescue's sources of liquidity in 2012 to exceed uses by 1.2x.

-- At Dec. 31, 2011, Fortescue had US$2.5 billion in cash, and minimal debt maturing in the next two-to-three years. Capital expenditure, however, is expected to be sizable in the near-to-medium term, due to the US$8.4 billion expansion program and funding for its US$1.6 billion mining fleet. As such, we expect Fortescue's free operating cash flow after capital expenditure to become negative at least in 2012.

-- We also expect the company to retain substantial cash on hand as a buffer against unexpected contingencies arising from the expansion.

-- The liquidity assessment also assumes that the company's capital management or growth aspirations will not be more aggressive than the current level.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the current level of iron ore prices and Fortescue's improving production should support the company's cash flow metrics at the 'BB-' level, and that cash flows would partly fund the company's aggressive expansion project. The 'BB-' rating can accommodate a moderation of benchmark iron ore prices to US$120/dmt level or a delay in the company's ramp-up. We expect Fortescue's volume of ore shipped to be higher than 75 mt (dry ton) in fiscal 2013.

We would consider raising the rating if:

-- Fortescue completes the 155 mtpa expansion and develops a track record of shipping at a run rate of close to 30 mt (dry ton) per quarter.

-- There is no material decline in iron ore prices.

-- The company maintains a disciplined approach toward capital management, dividend, and funding for expansion.

-- Liquidity remains adequate, including a buffer against volatility in the commodity market.

Downward rating pressure could be precipitated by a significant weakening in iron ore prices along with a major delay in production ramp-up, causing the company's FFO-to-debt ratio to fall below 20%, and debt-to-EBITDA to go higher than 4x. If the company's growth aspirations or capital management were more aggressive than currently expected, it could also exert negative pressure on the rating.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--

FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd.

Senior Unsecured (4 issues) BB- B+

Upgraded

To From

FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd.

Senior Unsecured

Local Currency BB- B+

Recovery Rating 4 4