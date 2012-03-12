(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services has released its latest rankings of
rated Asia-Pacific real estate developers. The rankings,
outlined in a report titled "Asia-Pacific Property Developers,
Strongest To Weakest", highlight the growing financial pressure
on Chinese developers in particular.
"Entities at the bottom of our rankings, which Chinese
developers dominate, are likely to be the most vulnerable to
refinancing and default risks as China's property market
correction deepens," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei
Fu.
Our view spotlights the tightened liquidity, stockpiled
inventory, and constrained profitability among developers as
policy tightening caused property sales and prices to decline
since the fourth quarter of 2011.
Hong Kong's Urban Renewal Authority (AAA/Stable/--; cnAAA)
took the No. 1 spot, reflecting its strong business risk profile
and minimal financial risk profile, and our view of an
"extremely high" likelihood of government support in the event
of financial distress. Other top-ranked issuers are either
well-established real estate operating companies in mature
markets, such as Japan and Hong Kong, or government-related
entities.
Standard & Poor's ranks all the rated companies in the real
estate industry in Asia-Pacific from strongest to weakest based
on rating and outlook. Companies with the same rating and
outlook are further ranked by our opinion of credit quality
based primarily on business risks for investment-grade companies
and primarily on financial risks for speculative-grade
companies.
"For 16 of the 30 Chinese developers, the outlook is
negative or the rating is on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The situation reflects our negative outlook for
the sector," said Ms. Fu.
Members of the media may contact Cecilia Ho for a copy of
the full report.