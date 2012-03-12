(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the
rating on United Overseas Bank's (UOB) upsized USD750m 2.25%
notes due 2017 at Long-Term 'AA-'. The confirmation follows the
increase in the size of the notes from USD500m. The notes were
issued from UOB's SGD5bn euro medium term note programme.
Fitch had assigned the notes a final rating on 6 March 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because
the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general
corporate purposes.
UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of
SGD237bn at end-2011.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, please
refer to "Fitch Affirms UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29
April 2011, and UOB's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The list of UOB's ratings is as follows:
- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'