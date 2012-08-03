(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'A-' issue
rating to the 17th and 18th series of senior unsecured straight
bonds issued by Japan-based retailer Aeon Co. Ltd.
(A-/Negative/--). The issue amount of the series 17 bonds is
JPY20 billion, due on Aug. 9, 2019, with a coupon rate of 0.72%;
and that of the series 18 bonds is JPY20 billion, due on Aug. 9,
2022, with a coupon rate of 1.15%.
The rating on Aeon reflects the company's leading position
and strong brand recognition in Japan's retail market; its
strong managerial leadership and ability to make swift
improvements to operations; and its strong performance in
nonretail businesses such as shopping center development and
financial services, which has somewhat helped the company
diversify its earnings base. Constraints on the rating include
difficult conditions in the retail industry, reflecting intense
competition and Japan's sluggish economy; the company's lower
profitability than that of its overseas peers, though it has
been improving; and the prospect of the company's financial
profile remaining weak for the current rating over the next one
to two years based on its persistently high debt. RELATED
CRITERIA AND RESEARCH General Criteria: Principles Of Credit
Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical
Methodology, April 15, 2008