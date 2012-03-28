(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- CAP has strengthened its balance sheet, reduced nominal
debt levels, and maintained high cash reserves.
-- We are affirming our long-term corporate credit rating
on CAP at 'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that CAP's
strong balance sheet should support sizable investment plans and
future iron ore price volatility.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its long-term corporate credit rating on Chilean iron
and steel producer CAP S.A. at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our rating on CAP reflects our understanding that the
company enjoys a "satisfactory" (as our criteria define it)
business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Main supporters of CAP's business risk profile are its
adequate cash cost position on its iron ore operation and its
60% share in the Chilean flat and long steel markets. Those
factors help counterbalance some competitive vulnerabilities
brought about by CAP's small share of the global seaborne ore
market, higher production costs than dominant players given the
need to concentrate the ore, narrow geographic diversification,
and small scale of its steel products division, whose operating
efficiency is well below industry average. We view the company's
limited business profile as a potential cap to the rating.
CAP's strong liquidity, very low financial leverage, and
robust operating cash generation (although volatile) continue to
support its financial-risk profile. These factors should, in our
view, support a robust investment program in coming years and
help the company withstand potentially weaker prices without
major weakening of its credit metrics.
Iron ore prices remained strong during 2011 and support high
operating margins. Although in fourth-quarter 2011 iron prices
slipped about 15%-20% relative to the first nine months of the
year, they remain at record levels of about $140 per ton. This
positive environment pushed CAP's EBITDA to record levels of
$1.185 million despite the underperformance of its crude steel
division, which is suffering from high iron and coal prices,
both representing about 50% of direct costs.
Mirroring record EBITDA generation, CAP's cash flow from
operations peaked at $780 million in 2011, up from $508 million
in 2010 and $348 million in 2009. The company used $331 million
in capital expenditures and other investments, distributed $322
million in dividends, and paid down debt for $223 million, which
reduced nominal debt by 37% while keeping robust cash balances
(of $883 million by year end 2011). We are assuming 2012 iron
prices will be 23% lower than 2011 averages, and steel prices
will remain constant, leading to strong cash flow from
operations (more than $800 million in 2012 and 2013). This cash
would fund annual investments of $500 million and dividends in
the $200 million to $300 million area. Although its expansion
plan is bold (the company is investing to increase production of
iron ore to 18 million tons per annum by 2015), we expect CAP to
finance its capital expenditures fully with internal cash
generation. This should not put pressure on its current
financial strength
According to our projections, CAP's capital structure would
remain conservatively leveraged, with debt-to-capitalization
ratios of less than 30% and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than
1x in 2012 and 2013.
Liquidity
We view CAP's liquidity as "strong." We expect cash sources
to override uses by at least 70% in 2012. Our estimates for the
next 12 months include the following cash sources and uses:
-- Cash holdings of $133 million and short-term bank
deposits of $750 million as of Dec. 31, 2011;
-- Cash flow from operations of about $800 million to $900
million;
-- Capital expenditures of $750 million;
-- Dividend payments of some $200 million; and
-- Low scheduled debt amortizations, totaling $121 million
in 2012 and between $40 million and $70 million in 2013 and
2014.
We expect cash sources to exceed uses by at least 50%, even
if EBITDA were to decrease by 30%. Although CAP does not benefit
from committed credit lines with creditworthy financial
institutions, we don't see that as a constraining factor given
the company's robust cash balances (estimated at $150 million).
In addition, CAP's financial flexibility benefits from ample
room under the current covenant package stated on the terms and
conditions of its domestic bonds, and a very good standing in
the Chilean domestic debt market.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our perception that CAP's
business profile will keep us from raising the ratings unless
the company achieves a more efficient cost structure throughout
its growth phase, which might be attained by developing its
higher-quality reserves. We believe a world-class cash-cost
position in the iron ore business segment will provide CAP with
enough protection from downside price scenarios, help it
mitigate higher transportation costs to Asian markets, and
offset its underperformance in the steel-making division. Once
we get evidence of such robust operating efficiency, we could
consider raising the ratings.
We also expect CAP's financial risk profile to remain robust
while the company expands its iron capacity. We see the
maintenance of a very robust financial stance as a cornerstone
for the ratings to improve, due to the company's commodity-type
nature. A downgrade is unlikely due to CAP's financial-profile
strength.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CAP S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB-