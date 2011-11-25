(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating to Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) proposed Singapore dollar perpetual capital securities.

In calculating its debt ratios, Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed notes. The final rating and equity credit are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The perpetual capital securities are subordinated and ranks senior only to GLP's ordinary shares. Coupon payments are cumulative and deferrable at the discretion of the management.

In accordance with Fitch's "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" criteria, the hybrid has been rated two notches below GLP's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating. The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative.

Fitch considers the issue's step up date in April 2022 as the effective maturity date given the lack of replacement intent in the indenture of the perpetual capital securities. As such, equity credit will come down to 0% in April 2017, when effective maturity is less than five years.