(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
CITIC Bank International Limited's (CBI) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. At the same time,
Fitch has upgraded its Support Rating to '2' from '3' and
withdrawn the Support Rating Floor of 'BB'. A full list of
rating actions is provided below.
"The downgrades primarily reflect Fitch's view that CBI's
increasing business linkages with its 70.3% parent, China CITIC
Bank, are leading to its franchise becoming aligned with that of
the latter," says Joyce Huang, Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions team. With the downgrade, CBI is now rated at the
same level as China CITIC with Stable Outlook.
The ratings, however, take into account the bank's continued
independence, particularly with regard to its risk management,
and that its key financial ratios remain at adequate levels,
providing buffer against an economic slowdown.
The upgrade of its Support Rating reflects a high
probability of support from China CITIC in light of their
increasing strategic and operational integration and the
latter's controlling stake in CBI. However, the resulting
growing dependencies in terms of business acquisition and
operational support constrain CBI from achieving a higher IDR
than its parent. The bank's expanding mainland exposures will
also eventually result in CBI's credit profile converging with
that of its parent, which has weaker standalone credit strength
as indicated by a lower VR of 'bb-'. CBI's previous Support
Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB' were based on the
expectation of a moderate possibility of government support for
a small bank in Hong Kong. The Support Rating Floor has been
withdrawn as the bank's Support Rating is no longer driven by
government support.
Further downward pressure on the ratings could arise if CBI
were to materially accelerate its growth or notably raised its
risk appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion into
China and business referrals from its parent. CBI's mainland
china exposures as measured by non-bank mainland China exposures
plus claims on mainland banks stood at 55% of total assets,
compared with the system average of 24% at end-June 2011.
Nevertheless, CBI's loan underwriting and risk management are
prudent with new lending having grown 6% and 21% in H111 and
2010 compared with the sector's average of 14% and 29%,
respectively.
CBI, as with its peers, could face further challenges in
managing asset quality due to a likely economic slowdown in Hong
Kong and China. Fitch notes that the bank's credit growth in
2010 and H111 has been mainly in short-term loans, trade-related
and covered with cash collateral or bank guarantees. However,
its exposures to commercial property in the mainland (to a
certain degree covered by collateral) are higher than peers',
rendering it more vulnerable to a cooling property market in
China.
Due to its small deposit-taking franchise, CBI remains more
reliant on wholesale funding than its peers. Its loan-to-deposit
ratio increased to 83% at end-H111 (2010: 77%) as it mainly
funded its new USD loans with certificates of deposits. It will
be crucial for the bank to maintain a reasonable share of
readily marketable assets as investor confidence, market
volatility and a perceived weakening of China CITIC's and/or
CBI's credit profile could quickly impair liquidity.
CBI reported adequate profitability with operating return on
average assets of 1.2% and 0.9% in H111 and 2010, respectively.
Its Fitch core capital ratio remained adequate at 12.9% and
12.4%, respectively.
CBI, established in 1922, is a Hong Kong-based medium-sized
bank. Its deposit market share stood at 1.6% at end-June 2011,
while its share of non-bank mainland China exposures was double
at 3.2%. The bank is wholly owned by CITIC International
Financial Holdings Limited, which in turn is 70.3% directly
owned by China CITIC and 29.7% directly owned by Spain's Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ('A+'/Negative).
The rating actions of CBI are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from
'F2'
- Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
- Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'
- Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB' withdrawn
- Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
- Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
- Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
- Perpetual subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'