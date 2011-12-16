(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned DBS Bank Ltd's (DBS) upcoming USD5bn commercial paper
notes programme a Short-term 'F1+' rating. The programme is
rated at the same level as DBS's 'F1+' Short-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
This is because the commercial papers will constitute
direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank
and, rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Proceeds from the programme issuance
will be used for general business purposes.
DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek
Holdings and is the largest of the three Singapore banking
groups by assets.
The full list of DBS's ratings is as follows: Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Individual
Rating 'B' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-'
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29 April
2011, and DBS's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, on
www.fitchratings.com.