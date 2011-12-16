(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd's (DBS) upcoming USD5bn commercial paper notes programme a Short-term 'F1+' rating. The programme is rated at the same level as DBS's 'F1+' Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR).

This is because the commercial papers will constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank and, rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Proceeds from the programme issuance will be used for general business purposes.

DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek Holdings and is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.

The full list of DBS's ratings is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Individual Rating 'B' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-'

For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29 April 2011, and DBS's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, on www.fitchratings.com.