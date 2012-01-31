(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'AA-' counterparty
credit rating and stable outlook on Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia) were unaffected by the
Jan. 30, 2012, downgrade of its related company and partial
reinsurer, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. (GMICO) to
'B/Neg/--' from 'BB-/Neg/--'.
The ratings on Genworth U.S. life insurance companies were
also unaffected by these actions (see Research Update: "Genworth
Mortgage Insurance Corp. Rating Lowered To 'B' From 'BB-';
Outlook Negative", published to Global Credit Portal on Jan. 30,
2012). This view is consistent with the one expressed in
previous bulletins and reports on Genworth Australia. The
ratings on GMICO were lowered by two notches due to two separate
factors.
One of the notches reflected a reassessment of GMICO's
strategic importance as determined by our group methodology
criteria. This was based on recent statements by Genworth Group
management indicating a reluctance to provide further capital to
GMICO. The second notch reflected Genworth Group's U.S. mortgage
insurance operations reporting ongoing losses.
Genworth Australia's operational performance continues to be
solid in our view, with loss ratios being relatively stable.
Although the two are related companies, we consider there to be
a negligible link between the creditworthiness of GMICO and
Genworth Australia given the material reduction in reinsurance
that the Australian operations sources from GMICO.
We also note the supportive nature of the Australian
residential mortgage sector and economy, which has underpinned
Genworth Australia's sound operating performance. The rating on
Genworth Australia is two notches higher than that on the
Genworth Life insurance companies (A/Stable), which are the main
operating entities of Genworth Group. If this two-notch
tolerance were breached, we would review the rating on Genworth
Australia.
We note that our group methodology allows for a maximum
three-notch differential for segmented ratings, although this is
not automatically applied. We believe Genworth Australia has
some protection against financial deterioration at the group
level, primarily as a result of robust prudential supervision by
the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the presence
of independent board members. The strong depth of experience and
operational expertise of local management, the insurer's
historically restrictive dividend flows, and material external
reinsurance support are also factored into our view.