(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Aluminum prices are likely to remain higher and
end-market demand stronger this year.
-- As a result, we expect China-based aluminum producer
Chalco's financial performance to continue to improve in the
second half of 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' foreign currency long-term
corporate credit rating on Chalco.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that
Chalco's financial performance is likely to improve in the
second half of 2011 and our uncertainty about whether the
company can sustain this improvement in 2012.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'BBB+' foreign currency
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based aluminum
producer Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (Chalco). The outlook is
negative. We also affirmed our 'cnA+/
--' Great China credit scale rating on Chalco. "We affirmed
the rating on Chalco to reflect our expectation that the
company's financial performance will improve in the second half
of 2011.
Our view is based on higher aluminum prices and stronger
end-market demand over this period," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Lawrence Lu.
"Nevertheless, we are uncertain about the sustainability of
Chalco's financial performance in 2012, given the current
volatility in the global economy."
We see little likelihood that the company will be able to
reduce its high debt levels if profitability remains low.
Chalco's cash flow coverage ratios are likely to remain at
weaker levels than its peers'.
Nevertheless, we expect its ratio of funds from operations
(FFO) to total adjusted debt will improve to about 10% in
full-year 2011 from about 8% in the first half of 2011. The
rating on Chalco continues to reflect our expectation that the
company will receive extraordinary timely and sufficient
support, in the event of financial distress, from the government
of the People's Republic of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA).
The government effectively controls 42% of Chalco through
the company's parent, Aluminum Corp. of China (Chinalco; not
rated) and Chalco's own subsidiary. In accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities, we have assessed that
there is a "high" likelihood that the government would extend
extraordinary support to Chalco based on the following
characteristics:
-- "Very strong" link with the Chinese government. The
government owns 42% of Chalco through its 100% ownership of
Chinalco. The State-owned Assets Supervisory Commission
appointed Mr. Xiong Wei Ping as chairman of both Chinalco and
Chalco. The Chinese government has a strong influence on the
company's strategic and financial planning through the
commission and Chinalco.
-- "Important" role in China's economy and to the
government. Chalco has a dominant share of the domestic bauxite,
alumina, and primary aluminum markets. In our opinion, the
company has also played a role in helping the government secure
China's access to various global natural resource bases,
including coking coal and iron ore.
We view access to natural resources as particularly
important to the government, given China's rapid
industrialization. "The outlook on the rating is negative.
Although Chalco's financial performance is likely to improve in
the second half of 2011 compared with the first half, we are
uncertain about the sustainability of the improvement in 2012,"
said Mr. Lu.
We may lower the rating if the stand-alone credit profile on
Chalco does not continue to improve due to prices declining
again and the operating environment remaining weak in the next
couple of years.
That could happen if the ratio of FFO to total debt stays
below 10% for a prolonged period. We could also lower the rating
if we view the likelihood of extraordinary government to be less
than our current assessment.
The rating upside potential is currently limited. However,
we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the
company's stand-alone credit profile improves and stabilizes
such that its ratio of total debt to EBITDA drops below 5x and
the ratio of FFO to total debt rises above 15%.