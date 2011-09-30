(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- The overall credit profile of Taiwan-based Taiwan FHC
resembles the strong funding and liquidity profile, and strong
market position and capitalization of its flagship entity, Bank
of Taiwan. The credit profile also reflects the extremely high
likelihood of government support for the group.
-- We are assigning our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term
counterparty credit ratings to Taiwan FHC and our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+'
Greater China credit scale ratings to the company.
-- We are also assigning our 'A+' long-term counterparty
credit and financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China
credit scale rating to BankTaiwan Life.
-- The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable to
reflect the strong likelihood that Bank of Taiwan will remain
the group's flagship over the next one to two years.
Sept 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit
ratings to Taiwan Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Taiwan FHC). We
also assigned our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit ratings and
financial strength ratings to BankTaiwan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
At the same time, we assigned our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater
China credit scale ratings to Taiwan FHC and 'cnAAA' ratings to
BankTaiwan Life. The outlooks on the long-term ratings are
stable.
"The ratings on Taiwan FHC and BankTaiwan Life reflect the
extremely high likelihood of government support for Bank of
Taiwan (A+/A-1; cnAAA/cnA-1+). We expect the support to be
extended through Taiwan FHC and to be available to the holding
company as well as to BankTaiwan Life if needed on a timely
basis," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andy Chang.
"The ratings also reflect the holding company's shared
credit profile with its operating subsidiaries and the group's
satisfactory liquidity profile. The group's flagship subsidiary,
Bank of Taiwan, has a strong market position and established
franchise in Taiwan's banking sector. Counterbalancing factors
include the group's below average profitability, which partly
results from its policy roles."
The stand-alone credit profile of BankTaiwan Life is
'bbb-', reflecting the life insurer's satisfactory liquidity,
average operating performance, below average capitalization, and
average investment profile with concentration risks. Standard &
Poor's classifies the Taiwan FHC group as a government-related
entity (GRE), which mainly reflects the GRE status of Bank of
Taiwan.
We believe there is an extremely high likelihood that the
Taiwan government (AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely,
sufficient, and extraordinary support to Taiwan FHC and
BankTaiwan Life should the need arise. In accordance with our
criteria for GREs, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of
the following characteristics:
-- "Very Important" role to the government. In addition to
its commercial business, Taiwan FHC through its banking
--Taiwan's largest -- and life insurance subsidiaries acts as
the sole deposit taker from military and civil service
retirement funds, the agent for the civil servant insurance and
military insurance program, and the manager of the military
insurance funds.
-- "Integral" link to the government. The Taiwan government
is the only shareholder of Taiwan FHC and has strong influence
on the financial group's strategy through appointment of a board
member and through senior management.
Taiwan FHC is the largest financial holding company in
Taiwan by total equity. The group's strategic focus is to
leverage the business operations of Bank of Taiwan, which
accounted for about 95% of the group's total pro-forma net worth
at the end of June 2011.
The Taiwan FHC group has a strong position in Taiwan's
banking sector through Bank of Taiwan, controlling about 11.9%
of system-wide banking deposits. The group's other core
subsidiary BankTaiwan Life is a mid-sized life insurer focusing
on traditional life insurance products that are mainly sold
through Bank of Taiwan. The group also owns a small securities
broker, BankTaiwan Securities Co. Ltd. (not rated).
"We believe the Taiwan FHC group has a satisfactory
financial risk profile, which mainly reflects Bank of Taiwan's
strong funding, liquidity, and capitalization. The group's
liquidity profile also benefits from Bank of Taiwan's solid
franchise and diversified customer base," said Mr. Chang.
Bank of Taiwan's risk-adjusted capital ratio (see Related
Criteria And Research) before diversification was a strong 12.8%
in 2010. Taiwan FHC's double leverage ratio (holding company
investment in subsidiaries divided by holding company
shareholders' equity) was just 102% at the end of June 2011.
However, the group's below-average profitability is likely
to constrain further improvement in its capitalization, in our
view. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the risk
profile of Bank of Taiwan is unlikely to change significantly
over the next one to two years, supported by its strong
franchise and satisfactory financial profile.
We expect Bank of Taiwan and BankTaiwan Life to remain the
core group members. The stable outlook also reflects our
expectation that the group's consolidated credit profile will
remain stable and that the group would not engage in overly
aggressive mergers and acquisitions over the next few years. We
also do not expect the group's integral link to the government
and very important policy role to change.
The ratings on Taiwan FHC, Bank of Taiwan, and BankTaiwan
Life will move in tandem, given that we expect the entities'
close relationship in terms of franchise and ownership structure
to remain unchanged. We may lower the ratings on the group
companies if Bank of Taiwan's role or government link
diminishes, though we believe the likelihood of this is
extremely low over the next few years. We may also lower the
ratings on BankTaiwan Life if its strategic importance to the
Taiwan FHC group weakens.