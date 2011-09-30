(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The overall credit profile of Taiwan-based Taiwan FHC resembles the strong funding and liquidity profile, and strong market position and capitalization of its flagship entity, Bank of Taiwan. The credit profile also reflects the extremely high likelihood of government support for the group.

-- We are assigning our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Taiwan FHC and our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China credit scale ratings to the company.

-- We are also assigning our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating to BankTaiwan Life.

-- The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable to reflect the strong likelihood that Bank of Taiwan will remain the group's flagship over the next one to two years.

Sept 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Taiwan Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Taiwan FHC). We also assigned our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit ratings and financial strength ratings to BankTaiwan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

At the same time, we assigned our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China credit scale ratings to Taiwan FHC and 'cnAAA' ratings to BankTaiwan Life. The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable.

"The ratings on Taiwan FHC and BankTaiwan Life reflect the extremely high likelihood of government support for Bank of Taiwan (A+/A-1; cnAAA/cnA-1+). We expect the support to be extended through Taiwan FHC and to be available to the holding company as well as to BankTaiwan Life if needed on a timely basis," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andy Chang.

"The ratings also reflect the holding company's shared credit profile with its operating subsidiaries and the group's satisfactory liquidity profile. The group's flagship subsidiary, Bank of Taiwan, has a strong market position and established franchise in Taiwan's banking sector. Counterbalancing factors include the group's below average profitability, which partly results from its policy roles."

The stand-alone credit profile of BankTaiwan Life is 'bbb-', reflecting the life insurer's satisfactory liquidity, average operating performance, below average capitalization, and average investment profile with concentration risks. Standard & Poor's classifies the Taiwan FHC group as a government-related entity (GRE), which mainly reflects the GRE status of Bank of Taiwan.

We believe there is an extremely high likelihood that the Taiwan government (AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely, sufficient, and extraordinary support to Taiwan FHC and BankTaiwan Life should the need arise. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following characteristics:

-- "Very Important" role to the government. In addition to its commercial business, Taiwan FHC through its banking --Taiwan's largest -- and life insurance subsidiaries acts as the sole deposit taker from military and civil service retirement funds, the agent for the civil servant insurance and military insurance program, and the manager of the military insurance funds.

-- "Integral" link to the government. The Taiwan government is the only shareholder of Taiwan FHC and has strong influence on the financial group's strategy through appointment of a board member and through senior management.

Taiwan FHC is the largest financial holding company in Taiwan by total equity. The group's strategic focus is to leverage the business operations of Bank of Taiwan, which accounted for about 95% of the group's total pro-forma net worth at the end of June 2011.

The Taiwan FHC group has a strong position in Taiwan's banking sector through Bank of Taiwan, controlling about 11.9% of system-wide banking deposits. The group's other core subsidiary BankTaiwan Life is a mid-sized life insurer focusing on traditional life insurance products that are mainly sold through Bank of Taiwan. The group also owns a small securities broker, BankTaiwan Securities Co. Ltd. (not rated).

"We believe the Taiwan FHC group has a satisfactory financial risk profile, which mainly reflects Bank of Taiwan's strong funding, liquidity, and capitalization. The group's liquidity profile also benefits from Bank of Taiwan's solid franchise and diversified customer base," said Mr. Chang.

Bank of Taiwan's risk-adjusted capital ratio (see Related Criteria And Research) before diversification was a strong 12.8% in 2010. Taiwan FHC's double leverage ratio (holding company investment in subsidiaries divided by holding company shareholders' equity) was just 102% at the end of June 2011.

However, the group's below-average profitability is likely to constrain further improvement in its capitalization, in our view. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the risk profile of Bank of Taiwan is unlikely to change significantly over the next one to two years, supported by its strong franchise and satisfactory financial profile.

We expect Bank of Taiwan and BankTaiwan Life to remain the core group members. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the group's consolidated credit profile will remain stable and that the group would not engage in overly aggressive mergers and acquisitions over the next few years. We also do not expect the group's integral link to the government and very important policy role to change.

The ratings on Taiwan FHC, Bank of Taiwan, and BankTaiwan Life will move in tandem, given that we expect the entities' close relationship in terms of franchise and ownership structure to remain unchanged. We may lower the ratings on the group companies if Bank of Taiwan's role or government link diminishes, though we believe the likelihood of this is extremely low over the next few years. We may also lower the ratings on BankTaiwan Life if its strategic importance to the Taiwan FHC group weakens.