TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term counterparty credit ratings to Citigroup Global
Markets Japan Inc. (CGMJ). The outlook on the long-term rating
is negative.
The rating on CGMJ is based on its status as a "core"
subsidiary of Citi, the holding company of the group. Under our
group rating methodology for financial institutions, the rating
on a core subsidiary is generally equalized with the group
credit profile (GCP), which is Standard & Poor's opinion of a
group's creditworthiness, as if the group were a single legal
entity, and is conceptually equivalent to an issuer credit
rating.
We generally equalize the rating on a core subsidiary and
the GCP to reflect our view that the core subsidiary is very
likely to receive support from the rest of the group when
necessary. The rating on CGMJ is equal to the ratings on Citi's
core operating banks, reflecting the GCP. CGMJ is Citi's only
investment bank in Japan, which is indirectly and wholly owned
by Citi.
CGMJ's predecessor began operations in Tokyo in 1972, and
the company has been a foothold for Citi's securities business
in Japan for over 10 years, engaging in investment banking,
sales and trading, and research businesses. The company is a
middle-tier player in the investment banking industry in Japan.
It has been dogged by weak profitability in recent years
amid a difficult environment in the Japanese securities
industry. However, the securities business is one of Citi's core
businesses and the Japanese market is highly important for the
group's strategy. As such, Standard & Poor's considers
businesses conducted by CGMJ as essential to the group's overall
strategy.
In addition, the Japanese subsidiary can expect the group
to provide sufficient liquidity. Standard & Poor's believes that
the Japanese subsidiary is very likely to receive support from
the group if it becomes financially distressed. The outlook on
the long-term counterparty rating on CGMJ is negative, mirroring
the outlook on the long-term ratings on the group's core
operating banks.
We may lower the rating on CGMJ if Citi's GCP is lowered;
or if we believe CGMJ's integration with the group has weakened
or the probability of extraordinary support from the parent has
deteriorated. That could happen if the securities business
becomes less important within the group, or if CGMJ continues to
show a lack of profitability compared to the group. Conversely,
we may revise the outlook to stable, if the prospects for Citi's
GCP improve.